Forest City's Keeper graduates from Heartland Economic Development Course

Shawn Keeper of Forest City Economic Development was one of 91 economic development professionals to attend the Heartland Economic Development Course on April 25-29 in Blue Springs, Missouri.

The Heartland attendees received fundamental economic development training on topics ranging from business, retention and expansion, workforce development, real estate, and entrepreneurship to marketing, finance, ethics, and managing economic development organizations.

Keeper serves as assistant director of Forest City Economic Development. Executive Director Beth Bilyeu congratulated Keeper on graduating from the 2022 course, on behalf of Forest City Economic Development.

"Shawn has been with Forest City Economic Development since 2019," Bilyeu said. "She is a valuable member of the economic development team in Forest City and has assisted with the growth of our community."

The 2022 HEDC class included representatives from Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Illinois. They were trained by nationally recognized faculty from within the profession of economic development. HEDC is coordinated by the Institute for Decision Making at the University of Northern Iowa and is accredited by the International Economic Development Council.

“Heartland students experience a variety of presentations, best practices, and networking opportunities that they can apply back in their own organizations and communities,” HEDC Board Chair Allen Kunkle said. “Heartland provides a solid foundation upon which each developer can build their base of knowledge and experience.”

The Heartland Economic Development Course is a partnership of the Kansas Economic Development Alliance, Professional Developers of Iowa, Missouri Economic Development Council, Nebraska Economic Developers Association, Select Oklahoma, and the South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0