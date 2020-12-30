Forest City's Brock Moore commits to wrestle at Augsburg

Forest City senior Brock Moore announced in a social media post on Tuesday that he will be wrestling next season at Augsburg University in Minnesota.

In a tweet, Moore announced his commitment, saying "Excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and wrestling career at Augsburg University. I want to thank my family, coaches, and friends. Go Auggies!"

Moore competed at the state high school wrestling tournament last season for the Indians, finishing sixth overall in Class 2A at 120 pounds. This year, Moore is currently 6-3, and is ranked as the No. 10 wrestler in Class 2A at 132 pounds by The Predicament.

Augsburg is a Division III program located in Minneapolis. The Auggies finished first in the Division III Upper Midwest Region each of the past three years, and have won 13 national championships in program history, the most recent coming in the 2018-2019 season.

The 2019-2020 Division III national championships were cancelled due to COVID-19.

