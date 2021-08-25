Forest City Schools staff welcomes students back for new school year

This year's first day of school in the Forest City Community School District was on Aug. 23.

The start of the new school year followed a week of teacher in-service.

Forest City Elementary School Principal Brad Jones said the school is welcoming three new teachers to the district. New elementary school teachers at Forest City this year are Amanda Geelan (Kindergarten), Cede Byrnes (third Grade), and Tera Friederich (fourth Grade).

"We currently have 505 students signed-up for school in our elementary building," Jones said. "We have a new grades three and four playground that we are excited to have children use."

Forest City Elementary School also announced that it is utilizing the services of a new associate to the district, Claire Branstad. Tami Dillavou is a new full-time guidance counselor at the school, which is sharing Allison Moore for guidance with the middle school.

"We are excited for the start of the 2021-2022 school year," said Forest City Middle School Principal Zach Dillavou. "Having the opportunity to be face-to-face again with students on a five-day-a-week basis is certainly the best method for teaching and learning. We look forward to doing our very best to offer a safe, healthy, positive, and caring learning environment for students this school year."