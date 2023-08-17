Forest City Community School District Business Manager/Board Secretary Sara Meinders announced at the Aug. 14 school board meeting that the district will launch an employee wellness program.

Tennessee-based My Benefit Channel will administer the physical and mental health benefits program. The company has networks all across the United States, according to Meinders.

“Happy employees tend to work longer and stay as long as they’re happy and healthy,” said Meinders, noting that offerings could include personal health tutorials, fitness tracking, and rewards points toward random gift card drawings with more rewards points increasing the odds of winning.

“It’s just a way to incentivize our staff,” Meinders said. “There are over 100 different gift card options.”

The wellness company will provide the gift cards as part of the program, but the district will pay about $10,000 for the wellness services and another $10,000 for events and rewards. Meinders said she and Superintendent Darwin Lehmann both feel it is productive use of funds after discussing the program.

The wellness program is just a one-year commitment for 2023-24 and will launch Oct. 1, according to Meinders. There will be a 2023-24 wellness committee, headed by Meinders who will serve as the committee organizer. She said plans are to host four wellness events during the year and “to have it be something healthy, but fun and to build camaraderie between all of us and between the (school) buildings.”

Costs to support the wellness program will come from the district’s insurance fund. The new program was being more formally announced to district employees during in-service workdays before the start of the new school year on Aug. 23.

“So, people can excited about something new at Forest City Schools,” said Meinders, who noted that she had been working on finding a wellness program that would work well for the district for more than a year. “I’m hoping for 80% participation. I really am.”

Meinders also noted that employees will also be offered quarterly health reports, which can be used to help them in meeting their wellness goals. Meinders said it would be nice to offer cash incentives as rewards, which could help support local business, but that it is currently difficult to track and manage. So, the district will provide the company-offered gift cards as rewards, at least for now.

“$10,000 worth of incentive, that doesn’t happen much in the education world,” Superintendent Lehmann said. “So, hopefully that spurs some interest.”

Meinders also reported good news about the district’s IPERS compliance review results, saying there were no significant findings of concern.

The board approved employee contracts with Elena Koontz as ELL assistant, Tora Buffington as a food service worker, and Rebecca Heyer, Kathy Kurtzleben, Tiegan Huntley, Jeanne Dick, and Helena Rogers as paraprofessionals.

Board members also approved employee contract adjustment for Marcy Hanson in food service, who received an increase in hours per day. The board also approved employee resignations of paraprofessionals Allison Strommen and Kristi Pedelty.

Board members approved job description changes for food production manager/lead food production worker that is the result of a recommended organizational flow chart update.

“There may be a small hourly increase when this position is filled,” Superintendent Lehmann said.

The board approved the annual audit engagement services agreement with Schnurr and Company. Meinders said the audit is scheduled for Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 with Board President Gary Ludwig and a board member to be present for the audit exit interview on Sept. 1 (tentatively Board Member Kim Severson).

With the district serving as fiscal agent of the NITC Consortium, the board unanimously approved a new agreement between Four Oaks and the NITC Consortium for a lease agreement with Immanuel Lutheran Church of Forest City. The previous location was in Ventura.

Due to the location change, the board also approved an edited 2023-24 North Iowa Consortium agreement, which was initially approved at its July meeting.

In other business, the board approved:

Purchase a 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L mini-van from Mason City Ford/Chrysler for $37,000, which was the low bid received.

2023-24 student handbooks for preschool, elementary, middle school and high school with it noted that changes/updates are anticipated based on legislative directive.

Application of Forest City student Braiden Rollefson for open enrollment (out), but denied a requested waiver of athletic eligibility.