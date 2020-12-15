Forest City School Board re-elects Bartlett, Carter

Dave Bartlett will continue to head the Forest City School Board as its president after he was sworn in during the Board's Dec. 14 meeting.

The Forest City School Board elected and appointed its Board officers for the upcoming year during its organization meeting, with Bartlett as Board President and Cindy Carter as Board Vice President. Sara Meinders was appointed and approved to continue as Board Secretary and Treasurer.

The Board also established the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. as its regular meeting time. Meetings will be held either in the Forest City High School IMC or in the Forest City District Office, located at 145 South Clark Street.

Recent meetings have been held at the high school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Bartlett expressed optimism about possibly returning to the normal district office setting for meetings in the near future.

The Board named and approved of the Summit-Tribune as the Forest City Community School District's official publication of record, and also approved Ahlers & Cooney, P.C. to continue as the school district's legal counsel for the coming year.

Finally, the Board accepted a bid of $30,957 from ABCreative for construction work on its third- and fourth-grade playground, as well as a $31,463 bid from Forrest City Ford for a pickup truck.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

