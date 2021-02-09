Forest City School Board approves firms for solar generation project

The district also has $150,000 set aside for anticipated future repairs to its existing wind turbine that has generated low-cost electricity for more than two decades. A new gearbox could extend the life of the turbine another 20 years and may increase its efficiency.

School board members also cited the importance of maintaining renewable energy sources given a recent trend of higher utility costs. Lehmann suggested that as the project moves forward, new solar generation could be added in phases. School Board Member Gary Ludwig agreed that the ability to complete a solar generation project in phases is appealing. He said it should allow the district to adapt to any changing circumstances that may arise going forward.

The larger vision is to ultimately install a one-megawatt solar panel array somewhere on 17-plus acres that was purchased by school district in fall of 2019. Funding for the land purchase came from Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE), funded by the statewide penny sales tax revenue.

Lehmann said the additional electricity generation from solar would help offset general fund costs and add another visible educational renewable energy resource to school grounds.