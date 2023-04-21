The Forest City Public Library is offering a program on “Reading to your children: Tips and Techniques” beginning in May.

A grant was received from Early Childhood North Central Iowa Innovative Literacy to offer this program to parents and children from birth to age 5. There will be three opportunities to sign up for the instruction sessions. Registration is required and enrollment is limited to 50 children.

Attendance is only necessary at one of the sessions. The three sessions will be offered on Tuesday, May 2, at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday, May 3 at 5:30 p.m.; and Saturday May 6 at 1:00 p.m. Each child will receive a free book.

After the training sessions, each child will be able to participate in a take home reading game and receive additional books. For more information and to register, call the library at 641-585-4542.