Forest City Elementary School is putting renewed focus on mathematics with the school board approving the purchase of new “Bridges” math curriculum.

Elementary School Principal Brad Jones said it has been a three-year process to evaluate and find curriculum that should be effective, cost-efficient, and able to be used for the long-term. He said the curriculum program itself will cost $40,316, special education intervention kits $7,387, and there will be forever website access for supplements/updates included.

Superintendent Darwin Lehmann, who recommended the $47,703 purchase request, said he had a conversation with Rep. Henry Stone (R-Iowa) about whether new legislation may be coming that could pose a concern for such a large investment at this time. The State Republican majority leader did not foresee legislation that might conflict with the use of such curriculum going forward, according to Lehmann.

“Great teacher and AEA administration work on this,” Lehman said.

Jones noted that the last big math discussion at the school was in 2009 with its Envision Math Series curriculum.

“It served our building well,” said Jones, adding that student math scores have been at or above the state levels on the Iowa Test of Basic Skills. However, he said what the school got out of its orders for supplemental materials orders didn’t justify the costs.

In 2020-21, a math curriculum team was formed and participated in a book study that focused on different means of teaching math. In the next year, options were studied with consultants and other schools already using math curriculums contacted while staff learned about math content standards and practices.

“We decided on ‘Bridges Math,’” Jones said. “We won’t have to buy supplemental materials, can print what we want from the website, and there will be a strong intervention program. We took the team to Aplington-Parkersburg to see this in action. They started this in the year of COVID.”

Jones said teacher materials would be ordered in time to have them in the hands of teachers prior to August for implementation in fall 2023. He called Bridges Math a solid math curriculum.

Board members discussed the upcoming November school board election and the impacts of the finalized Iowa Secretary of State-required redistricting plan that was approved during the March meeting.

Board Secretary informed board members to be up for election that they will need to gather signatures once again, if they wish to be on the ballot, but those signatures can be from anywhere across the district.

“We had a really unique population movement,” said Meinders of the requirement that forced redistricting, which was a variance greater than 10% between the largest and the smallest director districts following the 2020 census.

The result is that all seven current board members will be up for election in November. The terms of Board President Gary Ludwig (District 5), Keila Buffington (District 1), and Kim Severson (District 4) are expiring while Beth Clouse (new District 3), Eric Kingland (new District 3), David Reese (new District 2), and Troy Thompson (new District 5) must run again prematurely as a result of the redistricting.

“The district is not landlocked, which is good,” Board President Ludwig said. “We have room to grow.”

Following public hearings in which no written or oral comments were received, board members approved the district’s proposed 2023-24 budget, amended its current year budget, and a resolution to expend funds from the district’s flexibility account.

The property tax levy rate for 2023-24 is $10.990680 per $1,000 taxable valuation, down more than $0.04 from $11.031510 in the current year. It will generate a total of just over $5.19 million, which is up from just over $5.01 million in the current year. The new budget year is set at more than $26.3 million in total spending.

There is a $401,340 increase amendment to the previously approved 2022-2023 budget. It increases expenditures for instruction by $373,176, total support services by $356,502, and non-instructional programs by $63,474, but it includes an expenditure decrease of $391,812 as well. Total expenditures are now more $27.5 million in the current budget.

The flexible spending resolution was to expend funds from the district’s flexibility account over the next two years in the amount of $600,000.

In other business, the board approved:

North Iowa Therapeutic Instructional Consortium agreement for the 2023-24 school year.

Amendment to the Four Oaks Family and Children’s Services agreement with the Forest City Schools as fiscal agent.

Revisions to the high school and middle school handbooks' discipline/good conduct policies.

Consent to collateral assignment of 28E agreement with Waldorf University.

Updated lease agreement with the Forest City Economic Development Authority for space in the district office.

Employee Contracts with Patrick Wirth, Custodial/Maintenance; D.J. Wolfram, Substitute Bus Driver; and Pamela Krein, Paraprofessional.

Employee contracts for the 2023-24 school year with Paige DeArmoun, First Grade Teacher; Michael Pettengill, High School Science Teacher; Alaina Scott, Fourth Grade Teacher; Ashlynn Brandt, Third Grade Teacher; Hayli Hutchinson, Middle School Special Education Teacher; Kent Jorgensen, Assistant Varsity Football Coach; and Ryan Eastvold, Assistant Varsity Boys Basketball Coach.

Employee resignations at the end of the 2022-23 school year with Andy Eastvold, Assistant Varsity Wrestling Coach; Tara Millard, Assistant Speech Coach; Melanie Espeland Harms, Elementary Special Education Teacher; Jason Crail, Middle School Concession Stand Advisor and Middle School Student Council Advisor; Beth Snyder, Vocal Accompanist; Angel Clary, Elementary Paraprofessional; Allison Klaassen, Second Grade Teacher; Sheryl Putz, ELL Assistant; Tabitha Jermeland, Assistant Varsity Volleyball Coach; Alisa Sand, Paraprofessional; and Brian Hovenga, Assistant Varsity Cross County Coach.