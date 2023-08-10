The Forest City council on Aug. 7 approved some final preparations for a bigger-than-usual Forest City Motor Night event scheduled for 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. Forest City Motor Night is being condensed from multiple summer events into this one date this year.

The council approved street closures on stretches of Clark and G Streets as well as one-block portions of K Street (near Ay Jalisco and Paddler’s Tap) and J Street (near Subway) in downtown Forest City from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day.

The 2023 Forest City Motor Night will feature displays of classic and unique cars, trucks, motorcycles, three-wheelers, and tractors. Entries are free and the event will be free for members of the public to attend. Trophies will be awarded for Best Car, Best Truck, Best Bike, Best 3 Wheeled, Best Tractor, Fire Departments Choice, and Chamber of Commerce Choice. Vendors will include food trucks and music and free entertainment will be provided.

In the consent agenda for the meeting, council members approved alcohol licenses and permits. Among them, was a five-day license for Lucky Wife Wine Slushies to sell frozen wine from an outdoor service area during Forest City Motor Night. Huffman said it is the second vendor recently, including one during Puckerbrush Days, which has required an alcohol license. She noted that other applications for outdoor service, which require an alcohol license, could be received in the future.

Huffman said she is not aware that it is an issue. However, she wanted to ensure all of the council members were aware of it. City Attorney Steve Bakke noted wanting to protect the best interests of the public and the city regarding any potential concerns or issues going forward. Mayor Ron Holland suggested maybe something could be codified regarding the matter and Bakke offered to review it.

The council also approved another permit for an upcoming summer event in Forest City after receiving a fireworks display application from Winnebago County Relay for Life Co-Chair Heidi Fedders. The permit will allow fireworks after a Coaches Versus Cancer event on Friday, Aug. 25, following the Forest City High School varsity football game.

In addition to a fireworks display after the game, Tim Petersen will be shooting fireworks during the game for every Forest City touchdown scored, according to the permit application.

The council continued to discuss possible street assessments as part of the city’s J Street reconstruction project, but again took no action on the matter. City Attorney Steve Bakke continued to maintain that it fits the definition for having special assessments as it will be a complete reconstruction rather than repair/maintenance such as seal coating a street. He said that the council can assess, if it chooses to do so. City Administrator noted that are some towns that simply do not assess for streets and others that do assess or strike a middle ground.

It would be Forest City’s first street special assessment in a long time. The City of Forest City, Forest City Community School District, and Winnebago County all have properties that could be impacted by a special assessment for future work planned not only on J Street, but also on portions of 4th Street and I Street where water main improvements are included. In addition, Huffman said two large property owners, MBT and Farmers Coop Association (elevator), could be impacted.

“What we do here with this one is basically going to set the precedent going forward,” said Council Member Karl Wooldridge. “So, we’ll want to take our time and get this one right.”

Mayor Ron Holland echoed that sentiment, saying “we should probably take some time to do some research on this and see where we’re at.”

Council members tabled any potential street assessment associated with the project to another time.

The council also approved $109,248 for aquatic center pool sandblasting, repair, and painting by Pleva Mechanical Inc. (Mark Pleva) of Woodward, Iowa. Pleva said in a scope of work submission that its proposal includes sandblasting the entire pool with coal slag (no silica), repair any loose or decayed surface, and spray paint/roll several coats of paint while maintaining existing tile lines and lane markers. The project is projected to be completed this fall.

Huffman said about $130,000 was already budgeted for the pool project.

“Mark Pleva has done most of the work on the pool since we’ve had it,” Huffman said. “It will hold together a little better once he gets it sandblasted and painted,” said Huffman, noting that there will be other upcoming repair and maintenance items at the aquatic center.

In other business, council members approved a $1,439 price quote from Floyd & Leonard Auto Electric in Mason City for a new concrete saw.