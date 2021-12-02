Forest City celebrates saving former Irish Hospital at Nov. 30 groundbreaking

With a Nov. 30 groundbreaking ceremony, the Forest City community celebrated preservation of the former Irish Hospital, turned police station and law enforcement center, and, by next summer, the much anticipated Irish Hospital Apartments.

Developer Kristen Fish-Peterson of Redevelopment Resources appeared earnestly ready to commence construction herself with a hard hat and golden sledge hammer in hand. She lauded Forest City Economic Development and FCED Executive Director Beth Bilyeu for constant support of the project. Fish-Peterson said that after applying and not receiving state workforce tax credits for the project, she was unsure about the future of the eight-apartment project.

But soon, Bilyeu notified her of a catalyst grant opportunity. It resulted in a $100,000 catalyst grant for the project as part of $2.6 million that the Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded in June to help strengthen downtowns across Iowa. Those funds help redevelop or rehabilitate underused buildings to stimulate economic growth and reinvestment in the community.

“We will invite everyone back for the ribbon cutting,” Fish-Peterson said. “A summer of 2022 ribbon-cutting is the goal.”

The project also received Iowa Workforce Housing and Brownfield tax credits as well as fiscal support from the City of Forest City and Winnebago County. The Forest City council agreed to provide a forgivable loan of $250,000 from the Forest City Municipal Electric Utility, provided the apartment building has only electric services with the increased electric usage helping offset costs over time. The city also provided loan funding on water service installation needed for water sprinklers in the building.

“What a great day for Forest City,” Mayor Barney Ruiter said. “A lot of people have put a lot work into this over the past few years. It is a great place to live and raise kids. Hopefully, more people will be coming and enjoying all the amenities we have here.”

Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Chair Terry Durby welcomed everyone to the place of his birth where Henkel Construction Company of Mason City and Ames has commenced renovation work.

“The city and county shared space here for law enforcement,” Durby said. “We had public health and mental health in here. It was a busy place, but the time came when we needed space for the jail. We are excited for Kristen and her people to utilize an excellent historic building close to the courthouse and downtown. It is very important to have something like this close to businesses.”

Winnebago County has a financial support agreement in place with Irish Hospital Apartments LLC that will extend 15 years from the date supervisors approve the completed project. The county’s $80,000 forgivable loan matches the amount that had been budgeted for the building’s demolition.

The Irish Hospital was built in the 1930s by Dr. Thomas Judson Irish in honor of his father, Dr. Harry Russell Irish. It was designed by architect Thorwald Thorson. The hospital closed in the late 1970s when a new hospital was built on the hill on the east side of town. Modifications were made to accommodate the sheriff’s department, including installation of jail cells and a small addition on the west side and bullet-proof windows on the main floor. The west-side addition will be removed during construction, which may provide space for a limited number of parking spots.

New apartments will include six one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom units. They will be furnished with appliances, including laundry washers and dryers. First floor units will be handicap accessible.

Roof replacement, new gutters, window replacement, and storm water management to address water drainage issues (which had caused mold issues) are planned during the project. There will also be substantial reconstruction of hallways and storage space readied for tenants in the basement. A brick entrance will be featured on the front of the building.

Director Debi Durham of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority was also on hand for the big day.

“Forward thinking made this project possible,” Durham said. “A creative team approached this with a vision through the outstanding work of the community. There is no question that employers all over the state are needing to hire. Most will need a place to live in communities where they work.”

Durham also said that the chosen adaptive reuse of this building is the right thing to do, because of its rich history and the expanding need for workforce housing.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0