Forest City USBC bowling association manager Mark Stumme has announced that a Forest City USBC bowling association meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the Forest City Super Bowl, 19050 Highway 9 in rural Forest City. This meeting is open to everyone.
Forest City bowling association meeting is Aug. 14 at Super Bowl
