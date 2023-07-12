On July 10, the Forest City school board approved personnel changes, annual designations, and a number of business transactions for the upcoming year.

The board approved employee contracts with Phillip Porter as freshman-sophomore assistant Football coach, Sarah Kirschbaum as high school paraprofessional, Karina Rayhons as elementary paraprofessional, Kim Brass as high school paraprofessional, and Jason Blaser as high school basketball practice coach.

Board members also approved employee contract adjustments with Claire Branstad as elementary school associate for the W.I.N. program. They accepted employee resignations of elementary school paraprofessional Vicki Dehrkoop and middle school paraprofessional Tammy Larson.

The board also approved the use of up to eight e-learning days total for the 2023-24 school year.

Superintendent Darwin Lehmann presented and recommended a maintenance agreement for the John V. Hanson Career Center, which board members unanimously approved.

“All but one seat is filled for our kids,” Lehmann said. “It’s been a real plus for us and our kids. It’s just an amazing opportunity for our kids and the region.”

Board members heard and discussed 2024 legislative priorities before postponing a decision on their top priorities.

In her administrative report, Business Secretary Meinders said the administrative team is working on compliance plans for House File 430, which requires all school employees 18 years of age or older to be mandatory abuse reporters. The requirement previously applied to all licensed employees. Meinders noted there is four-hour online training, noting that it has to be determined when employees will do the required training.

Meinders also reported that IPERS will conduct a compliance review for the Forest City Community School District on July 19. In addition, the annual audit will be conducted on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 with the annual audit review on the afternoon of Sept. 1.

Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said that 5,108 meals were served in June as part of the summer meals program. He also reported that the district’s wind turbine was shut down for about a week due to a needed part, but would be running again soon.

In other business, the board approved:

Summit-Tribune as the Board’s official publication for the 2023-2024 school year.

Tom Montgomery as Level I Investigator, Ross Eiden as the Level I alternate investigator, and Steve Hepperly as Level II investigator for the 2023-24 school year.

Ahlers & Cooney as the district’s legal counsel for 2023-24.

Continuation of a communications sharing agreement with Central Springs Community School District for 2023-24.

New Ricoh black and white copier lease agreement for the print center with Access Systems for 60 months.

Purchase of a new Chrysler Pacifica minivan for $36,000 from Forest City Ford for student transportation needs.

Purchase of a used 12-passenger Ford Transit 350 van from a vendor to be determined at a price not to exceed $70,000.

Recurring rental agreement with North Iowa Community Action Organization for building usage during the 2023-24 school year.

Manufacturer’s Bank and Trust as the district’s depository bank with a depository limit of $16 million.

Purchase of an additional $1,775 million in certificates from various funds at MBT of Forest City to maximize interest income.