Forest City anticipates parts for wind turbine repairs later this year

At its June 14 meeting, school superintendent Darwin Lehmann updated the Forest City School Board of Education on the status of plans to update and rebuild the district’s aging wind generation turbine.

The turbine needs a new gearbox and generator. School maintenance staff Dan Millard had informed the board in March that some play has developed in the gear box recently, which causes a need for periodic readjustments for sensors to work properly.

The existing gear box is a replacement from two years after the turbine was installed and the original generation unit can be rebuilt. The condition of the blades was found to be OK after a recent inspection.

At Monday night’s meeting, Lehmann said that that the necessary wind turbine parts could be shipped from Denmark by August and the district could have what it needs to start work on the turbine before the end of the year. He estimated the total cost should be between $125,000 and $150,000. Previously, $150,000 was set aside in the budget for the project.

