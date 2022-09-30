FAMILY Leader endorses Iowa Representative Henry Stone in November election

The FAMILY Leader has endorsed Iowa District 7 Representative Henry Stone.

“Representative Stone is a champion for Iowa families,” FAMILY Leader Vice president and Chief Counsel Chuck Hurley said. “He sponsored and helped lead the fight for passage of the Save Girls Sports bill, sponsored legislation to fight pornographic materials in Iowa schools, and stands proudly for protecting unborn life and for empowering parents in Iowa schools.”

Hurley said Stone’s district is one of the few with a key race. He noted that those key races in the Nov. 8 general election will determine the direction of the entire state. Hurley added that it includes whether Iowa protects life, preserves parental rights in schools, and maintains religious liberty. He described Stone as a candidate that has demonstrated the character and conviction to make a difference.

“That’s why The FAMILY Leader and I are endorsing Henry Stone and asking people to make their vote count in November,” Hurley said. “I encourage voters to learn more about Representative Henry Stone, and remember to vote on Nov. 8, for the family.”