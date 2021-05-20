Extension offers remote work

On June 7, remote work certificate course begins through ISU Extension.

According to an extension release, having the skills to be successful in remote work can open employment possibilities for Iowans no matter where they live. Iowans can gain these skills through the Remote Work Certificate.

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering the virtual course in partnership with Utah State University Extension. The four-week course is open to adult learners and requires approximately 30 hours to complete.

Participants work at their own pace but must participate in four weekly virtual workshops and submit weekly assignments, said Darla Olson, Executive Director, with ISU Extension and Outreach Mitchell County in the release.

According to the release, participants also can receive one-on-one support from a human sciences specialist, who can help them set career goals and identify gaps in their skills. Participants must have broadband internet access, a Web camera and microphone, and basic computer proficiency.