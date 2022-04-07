Deb Hild announces candidacy for Iowa House

Deb Hild recently announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination for Iowa State Representative of House District 60.

According to the press release, the campaign to elect Hild was launched March 18 after submitting the necessary signatures to run for the Republican nomination. Hild, who is from Clear Lake, is jumping into the race in the new Iowa House of Representatives District 60, which includes Worth and Mitchell counties, six precincts in Cerro Gordo and two precincts in Floyd County.

“I decided to run after listening to the governmental concerns of my loved ones, friends, and neighbors and after investigating the voting record of who would be our new district representative,” Hild said. “The public voting record revealed that while we agreed on many things, there were red flags that caused me to consider this race. Our elected officials need accountability, and we must be the change we wish to see, therefore I am enthusiastically offering myself to serve the citizens in District 60.”

Retired from a 37-year teaching career, Hild said her top three priorities would be the Right to Life with life beginning at conception, medical mandate freedom and medical privacy freedom. Hild is also troubled about the lack of legislative attention to protect property rights.

“I believe Iowan’s voices have been ignored and I believe our rights as outlined and protected by the U.S. Constitution haven’t been upheld,” Hild said. “Iowans deserve representation over the lobby and before special interest groups.”

