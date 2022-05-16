CRC holds Parkinson's disease fundraiser

On Saturday, April 30, the Cedar River Complex held its first Parkinson’s disease fundraiser event at the CRC Wellness Center.

According to the press release, the generosity of the community was amazing. With the support of members, guests and donors, it was able to raise over $3,900 to be put towards Parkinson’s disease research.

Throughout the course of the month, CRC members and guests were invited to be a part of the Parkinson’s Disease Fundraiser Challenge. To complete the challenge community members had to walk, run, bike, swim, etc. a certain number of miles – 30, 60 or 90 miles in one month.

The youngest CRC members were able to enjoy the bounce house in the morning and the community was invited to walk the indoor track in support of Parkinson’s disease.

According to the press release, the week before the event, silent auction baskets were displayed in the CRC lobby to bid on. Baskets overflowing with candles, flowers, gift cards from community businesses, coffee, kids’ toys and tasty treats were sure to catch every visitor’s eye.

The following businesses and individuals donated a basket and/or items to place in the silent auction baskets:

Pampered Chef: Sam Edgington; CUSB Bank; Kojo Roastery; Larson’s Hardware Hank; Ruehlow Farms; Ginger Thompson; Glenda and Kelly Ross; The Canine Cabin; Stan’s Drive In; Cooper’s Auto; Create; Cedar Valley Seminary; American Family Insurance; Mitchell County Regional Health Center; Home Trust Bank; Milkhouse Candle Company; Limestone Brewers; Burst Toothbrush: Hannah Gerk; the Hargens Family; Osage Chamber of Commerce; Cedar River Complex; Rusty’s Last Call; Teluwut; Rivals Bowling Alley; Kwik Serve and Locals; Mick’s Bar; Randy’s Neighborhood Market; Tres Amigos; Home Sweet Home; S and S Meats and Spirits; Aletheia; Kountry Kupboard; Stichery Nook; Hilltop Honey: Mark McKinley; Osage Floral; Modern Glam Salon; Street Chiropractic; Main Street Blossoms; ISU Extension Office; Emerson’s; Iowa State University; Taste; Happy Acres; Lea Brian’s; Cat Vogel.

