Conservation to hold hunter education course

Mitchell County Conservation is holding a Hunter Education Classroom Course at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 9. It is a hands-on class and participants will go outdoors often. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather.

Hunter education is a mandatory program that is designed to introduce students to several life-long skills that are important to the many different types of outdoor recreational opportunities, according to Conservation’s Facebook page.

The course teaches students basic survival and first aid skills, water safety, wildlife identification, the basics of wildlife management, hunting laws and firearm/archery safety. Hunter education also stresses the importance of individual responsibility and outdoor ethics.

Iowa law requires that anyone born after Jan. 1, 1972, must be certified in hunter education before they are eligible to purchase an Iowa hunting license.

The goals of the Iowa Hunter Education program includes:

• Educate Iowans about hunter safety

• Promote hunter education and ethics

• Train volunteer instructors to teach hunter education

• Continue to keep hunting the safe activity it has become

By providing hunter education to the public, the Iowa DNR will help ensure the safety of hunters throughout the state by continuing to promote ethics and fair chase, hunter responsibility and landowner relations.

According to Conservation, the safety, recruitment, and retention of hunters are important in continuing the tradition of hunting in Iowa's great outdoors.

A person who is 11 years old or older may enroll in a course, but those who are 11 and successfully complete the course shall be issued a certificate which becomes valid on that person's 12th birthday.

Iowa residents under the age of 12 can be issued a deer or turkey license; however, a licensed adult hunter must accompany each youth hunter. If the certificate is lost, a replacement certificate may be obtained from any ELSI vendor during regular business hours for $4.50.

This class is free, but students are asked to pre-register with the new Go Outdoors Iowa Event Registration System. With this system, all students will be required to have a Go Outdoors Iowa Customer Account. Visit www.gooutdoorsiowa.com to register. Click on "Enroll Now" under the "Login" boxes. For help with registration, call Chelsea at 641-330-0765.

To register for this in-person class, follow this link: https://license.gooutdoorsiowa.com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx.

When registering a child for this course, log in as the child to register, or create an account for that child and do not login or register as a parent unless the parent wishes to take the course for certification. Students who have previously purchased Iowa DNR Licenses (such as youth deer tags), will already have an Iowa DNR account and should register for this class using their personal information.

Students are asked to bring a sack lunch and something to drink on Friday and Saturday, as the course will continue through meal hours.

The course will be adhering to any state-issued health safety requirements. Participants are encouraged to bring their own mask. All other education materials will be provided.

By attending an Iowa Hunter Education Classroom Course, there remains a risk of exposure to and contract of COVID-19 and participants voluntarily assume this risk. Participants release, covenant not to sue, and hold harmless the Iowa DNR, its staff, volunteers, and host facilities for any and all liability from any claims arising from these actions related to COVID-19.

