COLUMN: The View From Here

Week 11 brought lots of the “folks from back home” to the Capitol.

I had three RECs, Farm Bureau from three counties, a high school student job shadowing, and 80+ junior high students from Eagle Grove. Also, my pastor journeyed to Des Moines from Britt to help open the Senate in prayer.

That’s well over 120 people from my district that came to participate in state government.

National Ag Week is March 21-27. The Senate recognized this by passing a resolution honoring the 84,900 farms in Iowa. We rank first in the nation in production of corn, hogs, and eggs as well as in soybeans some of those years. We are fourth in number of cattle and calves fed, not to mention poultry, dairy and ag machinery.

The agriculture industry is a large part of Iowa’s economy and I want to recognize all the hard work invested in food, feed, fiber, and pharmaceuticals in the state.

An interesting bill we passed this week was Joint Resolution 2005. This deals with the line of succession for the offices of governor and lieutenant governor. In the event a sitting governor is unable to finish the term this resolution would designate that the lt. governor becomes the governor.

The new governor would then select a new lt. governor to serve the remainder of the term. This should help keep the governor’s office running effectively if a vacancy arises and it clarifies the language currently in the Iowa Constitution.

The constitutional amendment must pass in the House and the Senate in two consecutive Iowa General Assemblies and then go to the people of Iowa for a vote. The same language must be passed in 2023 or 2024 before it is put before the people for a vote.

I floor managed a bill that dealt with unemployment benefits. The House had attempted to pass a bill dealing with a different aspect of unemployment benefits as part of a much broader bill.

When that bill failed to pass, it was decided to preserve the unemployment part by amending it to the simple bill that I was floor managing. If we had not done that, this issue would have been dead until the next year.

The result was that we had to wait for amendments to be written, analyzed by both parties and then debated. We started the bill at 10:30 a.m., paused until 4 p.m., then finally passed it at 6:45 p.m.

Getting a bill from an idea to a law is often not a simple process.

I will be having forums April 2 at Algona City Hall, and April 8 at the Garner Library at 8 a.m. and Britt Library at 9:45 a.m.

Dennis Guth is in his second term in the Iowa State Senate, representing Hancock County District 4. He can be reached at dennis.guth@legis.iowa.gov or (641) 430-0424.

