Both the Clear Lake Arts Center and Waldorf University in Forest City will host authors Debra Marquart, Korey Hurni, and Joshua Martin. The first event will be held at 5 p.m. on Aug. 16 at the Clear Lake Arts Center, located at 17 South Fourth Street in Clear Lake. The second event will take place at 5 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the Luise V. Hanson Library in the Library Lounge. Both events are free and open to the public.

Marquart, singer-songwriter, former road musician and author, is a distinguished professor of liberal arts and sciences and teaches in the M.F.A. program in creative writing and environment at Iowa State University, as well as the stonecoast low-residency M.F.A. program at the University of Southern Maine. She serves as Iowa’s Poet Laureate and the senior editor of Flyway: Journal of Writing & Environment. The author of seven books—including “The Horizontal World: Growing up Wild in the Middle of Nowhere” and “Small Buried Things: Poems.” Marquart has been featured on NPR and the BBC and has received over 50 grants and awards including an NEA Fellowship, a PEN USA Award, a New York Times Editors’ Choice award, and Elle Magazine’s Elle Lettres Award. In 2021, she was awarded a Poets Laureate Fellowship from the Academy of American Poets. Her most recent books are “The Night We Landed on the Moon: Essays between Exile & Belonging” and a poetry collection, “Gratitude with Dogs under Stars: New & Collected Poems.” For more information about her, visit debramarquart.com.

Hurni was born and raised in Lansing, Michigan, and is currently an assistant professor of English and creative writing at Waldorf University in Forest City. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and his M.F.A. from Western Michigan University. Previously he has served as a poetry editor for Cream City Review and Third Coast. His work has appeared, or is forthcoming, in West Branch, RHINO, Quarterly West, and elsewhere.

Martin is a senior creative writing major that has been steadily improving his craft while at Waldorf University. Martin is usually found in the English lounge trying to improve or come up with new poems or short fiction pieces. He said he values his professor's guidance as he navigates the process of refining and evolving his writing.

