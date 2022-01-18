CIA joins First MainStreet Insurance

CIA takes pride in offering excellent coverage, personal service and affordable rates.

An independent insurance agency since 1948, CIA writes insurance with several companies to serve insurance needs in Iowa and Minnesota. CIA is excited to announce that they will continue their legacy and commitments to the clients and the community as they join the First MainStreet Insurance group of agencies. This platform allows the CIA team to offer access to more companies and additional services, while continuing the standard of care the firm’s clients and community are accustomed to.

According to the press release, CIA will continue to have the same experienced team to help clientele with the challenges of today and analyze insurance options so all clients can make knowledgeable decisions.

CIA is known for integrity and responsiveness combined with the personal one-on-one service that this community deserves. With enhanced resources CIA will continue to be an advisor and employer of choice in the communities they serve, just as they have over the past 70 plus years.

