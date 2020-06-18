Summer program updates in Britt

They have not been able to get inside the high school building, where the arts and crafts, volleyball and cheerleading programs were scheduled to be, because the building has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Britt Municipal Room wasn’t open for use until just a few days ago, according to Lansing.

As a result, Lansing said he thought it would be beset to push the baseball and softball sports rather than go to other towns and “having a lot of kids that couldn’t social distance together.”

Lansing suggested taking a couple weeks in July to work on more skill development with the kids in town.

For now, he said he has Little League and T-ball stuff scheduled for the evenings of July 6-10 and July 13-17, and arts and crafts is scheduled for July 13-17 in two sections.

Golf, cheerleading, volleyball, soccer and track and field were all scheduled to start July 6.

Kids will also get their temperatures taken and asked if they feel all right or if they have a headache or any of the symptoms of the virus.

As an arts and crafts project, kids will paint the tops of picnic tables in the city.

