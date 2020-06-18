Summer program updates in Britt

The Britt City Council went over some updates on the pool and summer recreation programs in its last meeting Tuesday night.
Though Gov. Kim Reynolds has lifted restrictions on the pool, the Britt Aquatic Center will continue to limit swimming to lessons and laps until July 1, according to Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer.
For now, the pool is open to only Britt and Kanawha residents and is using a punch card and day passes system with no memberships; punch card prices will be lowered from $35 to $25.
Arndorfer said if they open the pool up to regular use after July 1, it makes sense to open it only to half capacity for the rest of the year.
Park bathrooms are now opened and will be wiped down regularly.
The summer recreation program for the city originally had baseball, softball and arts and crafts scheduled to start in June, according to Parks and Recreation Summer Program Director Steve Lansing.
One of the biggest concerns in starting up a summer recreation program for kids this year is how well they’ll be able to maintain social distancing, Lansing said.
“I’ve learned it is [an issue] with parents and adults as well from going to the Lake Mills baseball game last night,” he said. “And that’s just mainly with the baseball.”
They have not been able to get inside the high school building, where the arts and crafts, volleyball and cheerleading programs were scheduled to be, because the building has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Britt Municipal Room wasn’t open for use until just a few days ago, according to Lansing.
As a result, Lansing said he thought it would be beset to push the baseball and softball sports rather than go to other towns and “having a lot of kids that couldn’t social distance together.”
Lansing suggested taking a couple weeks in July to work on more skill development with the kids in town.
For now, he said he has Little League and T-ball stuff scheduled for the evenings of July 6-10 and July 13-17, and arts and crafts is scheduled for July 13-17 in two sections.
Golf, cheerleading, volleyball, soccer and track and field were all scheduled to start July 6.
Kids will also get their temperatures taken and asked if they feel all right or if they have a headache or any of the symptoms of the virus.
As an arts and crafts project, kids will paint the tops of picnic tables in the city.
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
