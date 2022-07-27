RAGBRAI riders mix bike and Hobo cultures at second Britt stop in five years

Britt was a midway meeting town for riders enduring the longest day on the 2022 RAGBRAI route, 105 miles from Emmetsburg to Mason City.

“The big thing is that we’re always excited to showcase the community and share some of that Hobo culture,” Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer said.

The Britt RAGBRAI Committee started planning for the special day in early April. The committee held public informational meetings to help secure volunteers and vendors.

The committee also booked Nashville recording artist David DeVaul, who performed at the beer garden. DeVaul is a 2006 West Hancock High School graduate. The songwriter made it to the Hollywood round of "American Idol" in 2015. The Britt native is the son of Daniel and Brenda Smith.

The theme for the 2022 Britt RAGBRAI stop was “Welcome to the (Hobo) Jungle.”

Arndorfer was also Britt's mayor in 2017, the last time RAGBRAI rolled through. He worked in the Hobo Museum that day when more than 1,000 people visited.

“I’ve enjoyed chatting with people and showing them that Hobo heritage,” Arndorfer said.

Arndorfer said it was a more challenging to know how many riders would converge on the town this year. Volunteers were ready for the big day by 7 a.m. Chamber of Commerce officials said riders had arrived before 8 a.m. in the past.

“We’re kind of the halfway point and lunch stop this year,” Arndorfer said. “We’re not sure how many will go all the way. But it’s not as hot.”

The day four trek from Emmetsburg to Mason City was not just the longest day ride of 2022 RAGBRAI, but it provided riders with a challenging 1,699 feet of climb. Other day stops included Whittemore, Algona, Wesley, and Klemme.

“All proceeds from the beer garden go to the golf course,” Arndorfer said. “For nonprofits, clubs, and churches, it’s great economic support for those groups.”

More than 40 vendors participated in the day’s activities. That included many Britt businesses, a Kanawha youth group, the local VFW auxiliary, the Britt Group, Sno-Time (shaved ice treats) of Thompson, and city departments such as police and fire.

“There are lots of pies being made,” said Arndorfer, noting a fire station water ball battle as another fun event.

The Britt Fire Department's 1934 Fire Truck was also showcased at the corner of Main Avenue and Center Street, in front of Swenson's Hardware, for photo opportunities. A charging station for everyone’s devices was provided by Swenson's Hardware.

The Hancock County Historical Society had the Larson-Armstrong house was open for tours.

A number of riders started earlier than anticipated. Bill Hamilton of Texas was catching a quick bite in the shade. He said it was his seventh year on RAGBRAI and he visited Britt back in 2017.

“It’s a neat little North Iowa and Midwestern town,” Hamilton said. “I saw the Hobo signs coming into town and enjoyed that a lot.”

Of the 100-mile plus day, which was the first in many years, he said it was challenging.

“They used to call it the (John) Karras loop,” he said. “It used to be optional, but I guess now they just decided everyone is going to do it.”

Some riders felt that more than 100 miles was a bit much and cut the long ride short.

“We cheated,” joked first-time RAGBRAI participant Dan Boote of Deerfield, Illinois. “We aren’t doing the 100. We stayed overnight in Algona and started there. We weren’t alone. There were others.”

Locals Earl Hill and Paul Delger were chatting with another RAGBRAI first-timer, Kristian Larsen of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. They were under a canopy with a sign reading, “Old Coots Giving Advice: It’s probably bad advice, but it’s free.”

Hill advised the RAGBRAI rookie to be sure he had everything he needed before departing Britt and Klemme for Mason City, because there isn’t much but small rural farmhouses scattered in between.

“This is a very cool little town,” Larsen said. “We’ve just been talking about the Hobo Convention and the draw for it too. I like all the little farms along the way around here, with cold water or beer. It’s great.”

Jared Wingert of Mojo Productions in Britt was acting as disc jockey throughout the day. He put James Williams of Northbrook, Illinois, on the loud speakers for a musical performance blowing on a recorder, which he said was known as a “flute in ancient days.” Williams is also known as the Pied Piper, as noted on his T-shirt, which was soaked moments later when he was submerged in a dunk tank.

“I love Britt, and I come here every year for the Hobo Convention,” said Williams.