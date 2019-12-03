{{featured_button_text}}

West Hancock Middle School had six students participate in the NCIBA Middle School Honor Band in Algona on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Those students participating included David Smith, Ray Gretillat, Nadia Redenius, Amelia Collins, Sienna Weiland and Zella Clendenen.

In addition, Nadia Redenius was selected as a member of the 2019 All Iowa 8th Grade Honor Band.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments