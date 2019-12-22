Students honored during Fine Arts Week at West Hancock High School

Fine Arts was celebrated at the West Hancock High School, recognizing “A students,” those who participate in activities, academics and the arts.
An assembly was held in the high school gym on Dec. 16. Band, art, speech, choir and drama students were asked to step on stage by drama instructor Robin Kudej, to be honored and so that they could talk about their experiences in the arts.
In her presentation, Kudej shared that over 60% of the student body at West Hancock is involved in at least one Fine Arts program and that 52 students were participating in two or more of these programs. Over 70 students are involved in both fine arts and athletics.
“We’d like to recognize those students who are involved in the Arts,” said Kudej, “and acknowledge these successful programs, and hear from a couple of students.”
She started out by introducing the West Hancock High School Band, directed by Jennifer Rosin. She asked them to come down from the bleachers to stand for recognition by all present.
The West Hancock High School Band has 49 band members, with 13 of them being seniors, according to Kudej.
“Being in band is fun,” said Band Officer Cole Wood. “We get to play music that everybody knows. It’s a chance to better yourself and make memories with fun people.”
The art program at West Hancock offers students six different courses in art, which are instructed by Lisa Carlson. Artwork is displayed in the school's lobby, in a glass case outside the art room, and in the front lobby.
“Our art department provides students opportunities to express themselves and their ideas in a variety of mediums,” said Kudej. “Many of our students have their work showcased at Top of Iowa Conference Art Show, MacNider Museum, and the Clear Lake Art Center.”
Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.