The 119th year of the Hobo Days and the National Hobo Convention is Aug. 8-11.
The stories of hobos can be found in the Hobo Cemetery on the eastern side of Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.
Hobo stories can be heard around the Hobo Jungle campfire, a traditional gathering place each evening for hobos and guests. Event attendees can hear the stories and share in the songs and dancing.
The National Hobo Museum contains items that tell the hobo story.
Events throughout Hobo Days and the National Convention include the crowning of the Hobo King and Queen, craft shows and a carnival. The carnival is on Main Street. It is located on Veterans Park and City Park. Entertainment is all over town.
Hobo Days is all about having fun and to keep the history of the hobos alive say organizers.
The National Convention has been held every year since 1900. The Hobo Committee, founded in 2011, helps the National Hobo Convention by having a weekend celebration that tells the story of the hobos.
The community takes pride in its ties to the hobo lifestyle.
The committee encourages visitors to stop at the Hobo Jungle to talk with hobos, listen to some music and enjoy the atmosphere.
This year’s Hobo Days also features a carnival downtown, craft show, annual toilet bowl races, music in Veteran’s Park, Hobo King and Queen Coronation, Giant Parade, free Mulligan Stew and other entertainment throughout the festival.
The Hobo Committee is in its third year of owning and operating the National Hobo Museum. New displays have been added over the winter months and new souvenirs are available in the gift shop. The museum is open Monday thru Friday 10-5 and Saturday 9-2.
Visitors are encouraged to visit the Hobo Museum, Queens Garden, and the hobo cemetery at Evergreen Cemetery to learn more about the hobo way of life.
Hobo Days and the committee works all year long to make Hobo Days happen and raises almost half of the cost of Hobo Days by doing fundraisers. The City of Britt contributes to the cost of the event.
