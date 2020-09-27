Original Saw acquires Williams & Hussey Machine Co.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Original Saw Company, a leading industrial woodworking machinery manufacturer, announced today that it has acquired Williams & Hussey Machine Co. an exemplary producer of molders and profile knives.

With a heritage that dates to the 1950's, Williams & Hussey Machine Co. manufactures molders and profile knives.

"Williams & Hussey Machine Co. is an iconic brand that shares many similarities with Original Saw Company. These parallels include commitment to American made products and the highest quality production," said Allen Eden, President of Original Saw Company. "By purchasing Williams & Hussey, it drives our future growth and expands our woodworking product offerings. The company’s established brand aligns with our company goals to add industrial rated woodworking equipment to our offerings."