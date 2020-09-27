Original Saw acquires Williams & Hussey Machine Co.

Original Saw Company, a leading industrial woodworking machinery manufacturer, announced today that it has acquired Williams & Hussey Machine Co. an exemplary producer of molders and profile knives.
With a heritage that dates to the 1950's, Williams & Hussey Machine Co. manufactures molders and profile knives.
"Williams & Hussey Machine Co. is an iconic brand that shares many similarities with Original Saw Company. These parallels include commitment to American made products and the highest quality production," said Allen Eden, President of Original Saw Company. "By purchasing Williams & Hussey, it drives our future growth and expands our woodworking product offerings. The company’s established brand aligns with our company goals to add industrial rated woodworking equipment to our offerings."
Founded in the late 1940's by Thurston Williams and Forrest Hussey, they began their business adventure manufacturing pumps and auto parts. In the mid-1950's Williams & Hussey pivoted and began manufacturing molders. Over the years, other product offerings were introduced, but none stood the test of time like the molder. Today four molder models are produced along with profile knives. Standard knife options are stocked and ready for immediate ship out. Custom knives are created in collaboration with the customer to replicate profiles and encourage creativity.
Operations will move during the first week of October from Amherst, New Hampshire, to the Britt, Iowa, headquarters that house Original Saw Company and subsidiaries Jones Machinery and OSC Technologies.
Original Saw Company is a U.S. manufacturer of industrial woodworking equipment. Original Saw Company products are currently sold to home centers, wood workers and many other industries that specialize in cutting wood, metal, and aluminum in North America. For more information, visit www.originalsaw.com today.
