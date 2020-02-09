New surgical center for HCHS unveiled in Hancock County

Hancock County Health System held an open house in honor of the hospital's new surgical center on Feb. 5.
CEO/CNO Laura Zwiefel said the surgical center was one of the areas that had been looked at for expansion or renovation to make the hospital more viable and to make existing services better for the patients.
“We are really excited, and this is phase one of our renovation plan,” said Zwiefel.
Situated on the third floor, the center will be equipped with four same-day surgery rooms and four minor surgery rooms, along with updated technology.
“We are expanding our capacity,” said Zwiefel. “Before, we had one major or one procedure room, and now we have two. In addition to that, we have very beautiful same-day surgery rooms where family can be with the patient while recovering.”
She said that when it came to doing surgery, air exchanges are an area where new technology comes into play.
“Air exchanges are really important in terms of infections and how you clean things,” said Zwiefel. “We have the latest and greatest in technology so that we can expand to do joint surgeries and other things that require high levels of sterility, when you do surgery, to prevent infections.”
You have free articles remaining.
The multi-phase, $8.4 million project was funded through long-term and interest-free loans from the USDA and affiliates, along with various fundraising efforts. Construction began in July and carried into the week of the open house, according to Zwiefel.
Scott Curtis, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center vice president of network development had the chance to visit the new center.
“My first reaction was that you’d hardly think this was a surgery center, with how nicely it’s decorated,” said Curtis. “Particularly for the pre-op and recovery areas. It’s just a very comfortable design. Once I got behind the line where I realized it’s the surgery area and infection control, I realized this is one of the most well-appointed surgery suites you’ll ever come across. It’s well-designed.”
Zwiefel pointed out that this new surgical center would be a benefit to the community in many ways, one being job opportunities.
“Obviously as we expand service, and to continue to do that, we hire more staff," she said. "And that has a trickle-down effect. That staff comes to work here and they go to the stores and buy things and use other services in the community.”
She also said people who are looking for places to live in and retire will gravitate to communities that have a hospital.
“It is vital to the county in general,” said HCHS Director of Facilities Curt Gast. “A county without a hospital is not going to fare as well as we are. We provide services for the entire county and some the surrounding counties as well."
"I think it’s wonderful," said Jane Wood, who was taking the tour with family. "It’s really an asset for our community."
Additional phases of the project will include a reconstructed lab, senior life solutions and main entrance areas.
Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.