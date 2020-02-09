New surgical center for HCHS unveiled in Hancock County

Hancock County Health System held an open house in honor of the hospital's new surgical center on Feb. 5.

CEO/CNO Laura Zwiefel said the surgical center was one of the areas that had been looked at for expansion or renovation to make the hospital more viable and to make existing services better for the patients.

“We are really excited, and this is phase one of our renovation plan,” said Zwiefel.

Situated on the third floor, the center will be equipped with four same-day surgery rooms and four minor surgery rooms, along with updated technology.

“We are expanding our capacity,” said Zwiefel. “Before, we had one major or one procedure room, and now we have two. In addition to that, we have very beautiful same-day surgery rooms where family can be with the patient while recovering.”

She said that when it came to doing surgery, air exchanges are an area where new technology comes into play.