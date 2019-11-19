{{featured_button_text}}

The West Hancock High School Theatre Department presented the interactive wedding murder mystery play, “Till Death Do Us Part, in the high school auditorium, on Nov. 9 and 10.

The play took place at a wedding between a full-on hippie bride and an assistant zookeeper groom whose family does not want him to get married to the hippie. As the wedding goes on, issues come up right and left and then really spike when a mysterious aunt dies and another character dies shortly afterward.

Photos: West Hancock High School fall play

1 of 7

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments