'His life was fighting the good fight:' Coach Bob Sanger is laid to rest

When longtime West Hancock football and track coach Bob Sanger was asked how long he’d continue coaching, he often said one year after his death.

But for those who knew him, it’ll be much longer, his son Kevin said Monday morning during his father’s funeral service.

“Your coaching and teaching is going to impact people a lot longer than one year after you're gone,” he said. “It's going to be with us forever.

"The commitment, dedication, loyalty, passion, work ethic, competitive spirit is going to live on in so many people's lives that you've touched."

A legacy appreciated and acknowledged by many from near and far with more than two dozen floral arrangements lining the stage on the north side of the gym and three, 10-foot tables filled with hundreds of photographs, news clippings, memorabilia and accolades representing his life on the south side.

Sanger, 74, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Hancock County Health System in Britt, less than two years after he was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of leukemia.