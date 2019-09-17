An average of 129 deaths by suicide occur every day, making suicide the 10th leading cause of death in the United States.
September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and Hancock County Health System (HCHS) and Senior Life Solutions want to encourage awareness and an open dialogue.
"Talk of suicide should never be dismissed," said Kasie Christensen, HCHS's Senior Life Solutions Program Director. "If you, or someone you know, is thinking of suicide please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255."
An estimated 1,400,000 attempts of suicide happen every year, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Fifty-four percent of all people who died by suicide did not have a known mental health condition. Multiple factors contribute to suicide, Christensen said. Those factors may include relationship issues, immediate crisis, substance abuse, health issues, job/finance issues, criminal/legal issues or loss of housing.
HCHS offers several outpatient Behavioral Health services for people of all ages.
Behavioral Health Counseling is available at both Britt Medical Clinic, 532 1st Street NW, and Garner Medical Clinic, 730 W. 3rd Street, with Amber Nielsen, LISW, Ashley Shelanski, LMHC, or Brian Vold, ARNP. Nielsen and Shelanski also provide in-school counseling at both Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and West Hancock school districts.
You have free articles remaining.
Senior Life Solutions is available at HCHS and is an intensive outpatient group therapy program designed to meet the unique needs of older adults suffering from symptoms of anxiety and depression often related to aging.
The Senior Life Solutions program staff is trained in the use of standardized, evidence-based tools for screening patients at risk of suicide. In addition, the staff assists the patient to create a plan to prevent future suicide attempts or suicidal thoughts.
Following an individual assessment, Senior Life Solution patients meet up to three times per week in a supportive, encouraging group setting. The program staff includes a board-certified psychiatrist, licensed social workers, a registered nurse, and other health care professionals dedicated to the emotional well-being of the seniors in our community.
“Suicide is an overwhelming problem that affects many people. We have resources at this hospital to assist people that are struggling with difficult feelings," Christensen said. "Asking for help is often the hardest first step; however, it can be life changing. Our services are aimed at preventing suicide and improving overall life satisfaction."
Patients may benefit from the Senior Life Solutions program if they recently experienced a traumatic event, are grieving the loss of a loved one, have experienced changes in sleep, appetite, or mood, or have lost interest in previously enjoyed activities.
Referrals to the program can be made by anyone, including a patient’s physician, family member, self-referral, or another healthcare professional. For more information, call the Hancock County Health System's Senior Life Solutions program at 641-843-5300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.