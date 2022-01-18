Hancock County supervisors hear more concerns about proposed carbon pipeline

Hancock County Director of Veterans Affairs and Plymouth County landowner Gerald Edgar voiced his concerns about the Summit Carbon Solutions proposed carbon pipeline during a Jan. 17 public forum.

"As far as carbon dioxide sequestration, I'm very much opposed to a one-time deal and subsidizing it for a finite number of years. Ethanol in our lifetimes will be gone because electric vehicles are the future."

Edgar said he realizes that company officials paint a good picture about how it is good for ethanol and rural agriculture. He went on to say that they are "using our representatives to give them property rights." He insisted that the public should rarely allow the imposition of ceding private property rights to any third party.

Similar to how public commenters at recent meetings on the proposed pipelines have asserted that carbon dioxide can be transported by truck, Edgar said it can be railed.

"I did it when I worked for the railroad," said Edgar, noting that it offers an alternative to a "band-aid" approach that "gives them a right to cross people's properties.

Edgar said that he does not own affected property in Hancock County. He said that he had already sent letters to former Gov. Terry Branstad, representatives, and Gov. Kim Reynolds office, noting his concerns.

Supervisors Jerry Tlach and Gary Rayhons said that the board of supervisors sent a letter with its concerns to the Iowa Utilities Board. They noted that is in addition to concerns and questions that board members have raised with the IUB and company officials at an informational meeting and two informal meetings with company representatives.

Edgar said the Iowa Corn Growers Association should see there is coming a day when those ethanol plants will not exist.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

