The Hancock County Learning Center is looking to celebrate.
Sept. 14 marks the three-year anniversary of its opening, and to commemorate the occasion, the learning center is hosting a community carnival from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 110 Fifth St. NW in Britt.
The event will feature a free-will donation pork loin meal as well as games and entertainment.
It’ll also provide the community the opportunity to visit the building.
