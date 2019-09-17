{{featured_button_text}}
Hancock County Learning Center

 MARIAH HAGEN NEWS-TRIBUNE

The Hancock County Learning Center is looking to celebrate.

Sept. 14 marks the three-year anniversary of its opening, and to commemorate the occasion, the learning center is hosting a community carnival from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 110 Fifth St. NW in Britt.

The event will feature a free-will donation pork loin meal as well as games and entertainment.

It’ll also provide the community the opportunity to visit the building.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

