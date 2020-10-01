Hancock County Health System hires Richard Kilgore

Hancock County Health System has hired pain management specialist Richard Kilgore.

Kilgore has more than 15 years of medical experience with nine years as a pain management specialist. He graduated from Garden City Community College with his associates degree in nursing, and earned his master's degree in nurse administration from Newman University, Wichita, Kansas.

He received board certification as a nurse anesthetist in 2011.

"Helping people with chronic pain is my medical mission. Living with chronic pain day in and day out is extremely difficult. Helping offer relief to them so they can begin living their lives to their fullest potential, is a great reward," Kilgore said.

For more information about HCHS Pain Management, call HCHS at: 641-843.5123.

