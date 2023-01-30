Forest City's annual music festival tradition won't miss a beat Memorial Day weekend

Longtime music-festival host Heritage Park, the city of Forest City, and communities across northern Iowa and southern Minnesota received welcome news that three days of country music is returning to Forest City Memorial Day weekend.

The 2023 Denim Fest will be held May 26-28. Heritage Park Chairman and Show Director Wyndham Sellers said that Joe Denim, who successfully booked artists in the early years of the former Tree Town Festival, heads the group that will run this festival.

“It’s just now coming about and the goal is to keep Forest City having a music festival,” Sellers said. “The plan is for multiple years, but it will probably be a yearly agreement.”

Park officials signed a letter of intent, which included a public non-disclosure clause, in mid-December before making the required down payment two weeks ago, according to Sellers. The event was announced to the public on Joe Denim’s Facebook page and word spread quickly about in Forest City and across the region, state, and country.

“We’re pretty excited we have something to fill that void,” Heritage Park Board Member and City Councilman Dan Davis said. “It’s a void we needed to fill. People stepped up quickly and looked into options. We were able to get a great group. I think it’s going to be a real success.”

Moving festivals forward

Sellers said that the park board and city officials received favorable references and recommendations on Denim Fest. Davis agreed that all background checks and discussions regarding Joe Denim’s festivals were extremely positive, calling him trustworthy and reliable.

The good referrals are important because Forest City wants to continue to maintain a premiere musical festival and avoid any issues that brought continuation of the annual festivals into question in the past. There were only two annual country music bashes under the Country Thunder brand before it announced intent to leave its five-year lease agreement with Heritage Park after the 2022 festival.

Sellers and Davis said that Heritage Park will pursue collection of the funds that should be coming back to the park for the remaining three years of the contract that were not fulfilled by the Country Thunder group. They both said that a last resort is litigation, but expressed optimism it will not come to that. Davis said that Country Thunder is obligated to pay 50% of the rent amount agreed upon in advance for the unfulfilled years of the contract.

“They chose not to come back,” Sellers said. “We were planning on them coming back. The contract is still good for three years and we’re supposed to be able to collect on that. We had terms established where we would get some money even if they cancelled. So we are going to ask for that.”

Country Thunder officials asked the park’s board for permission to move their 2022 event back two weeks to June 10-12, citing weather concerns, timing of Country Thunder Wisconsin, and hopes for improved attendance. Heritage Park officials even agreed to move their annual steam threshing festival date to accommodate the request, which Sellers said was no small undertaking. Another big Country Music Association event that was happening in Nashville on the same weekend was not raised beforehand, according to Davis.

“Attendance and their gate receipts were less and they started selling some tickets at rock-bottom prices, which upset some people who had paid full price,” Sellers said. “It wasn’t a very successful one last year. That event in Nashville may have been one reason why.”

Of the simultaneous CMA event, Davis said he does not understand why they chose that weekend when most of the best performers were probably in Nashville.

“Nearly everyone that was anybody in the country music industry that week was in Nashville,” Davis said. “It’s no surprise they had a tough year. We had agreed to it based on income from Country Thunder to rent the land and the fact that it went really well the first year.”

The first year of Country Thunder Iowa was originally scheduled for 2020 before a mutual agreement on its cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the time.

Davis said Country Thunder had basically inherited annual festival rights as part of a previous settlement lawsuit, which brought reorganization and an end to the prior Tree Town festival name. He said that everyone is so glad to have landed this Denim Fest event so quickly after Country Thunder exited last summer. Both he and Sellers gave credit to new Forest City Mayor Ron Holland for helping solicit the top-notch replacement. Davis also said longtime KIOW Radio announcer Mark Skaar provided Nashville contacts.

“It wasn’t too long after that when Joe Denim’s people called Ron Holland,” Davis said. “The rest is history.”

Sellers said that Heritage Park, Winnebago Industries, Bear Creek Golf Course, and some other local businesses should be receiving contracts for this year’s event soon. Winnebago Industries’ campgrounds are anticipated to be open once again for the duration of this year’s festival. A VIP golf outing could also be in the works.

“We’re really glad to get something back in Forest City, help the local economy, and, hopefully, provide a great event,” Sellers said. “It absolutely is a game-changer that will bring in a significant amount of money and keep Forest City in the music forefront.”

This year’s festival entertainers are not yet established, but Sellers said it is his understanding that they will continue to be country music artists as Denim Fest is based out of Nashville. He said that tickets could go on sale by the third or fourth week of February.

While it was also Country Thunder that sought to move the prior festival away from Memorial Day weekend, Davis said having the event slated for the three-day holiday weekend could be beneficial.

“I think Denim Fest is smart to go back to Memorial Day weekend when people are off work,” Davis said. “If it is good weather, it’s going to be a good event.”

Joe Denim is a longtime country music insider, who in addition to booking and organizing successful music festivals, has been an entertainer and performer himself. Seller recalled that everything always went well when Denim was scheduling star-studded lineups for Tree Town Festival.

“He’ll have local Iowans involved in setting up and wants local businesses too,” Sellers said. “It’s a very good thing for Heritage Park. From a city perspective, it helps promote Forest City as a great place.”