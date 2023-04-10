A Britt man is facing up to five years in jail after allegedly crashing his truck in a single-vehicle accident while intoxicated, leaving the scene and calling the vehicle in as stolen.

According to court records and a release from the Britt Police Department, 25-year-old Alec Ryan Schmidt has been charged with second-offense OWI, false report and obstructing prosecution or defense.

The affidavits and release state that around 8 a.m. on Feb. 19, police responded to the area of Highway 18 and Lake Avenue for what appeared to be a single-vehicle crash that was unoccupied. Schmidt, the registered owner, allegedly told officers at the scene that the truck was stolen at some point during the night.

Later during the investigation Schmidt allegedly admitted to driving the truck. A bank camera also caught the vehicle leaving toward the scene of the crash.

Schmidt was charged on April 6 after an investigation by Britt Police, the Hancock County Attorney's Office and the Kanawha Police Department. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 20.

