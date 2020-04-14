Lack of road use to reduce street funds

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most people have been staying inside and off the roads, resulting in a steady decline in road and gasoline use.
With gas prices lowering and fewer people driving, the Iowa Department of Transportation, in its public response to COVID-19 notice on its website, said there will be a reduction in gas tax revenues, which fund local road construction projects.
According to the website, it is too early to tell how that funding reduction will impact future traffic projects, but for now work will continue on projects in process and the department will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments to planned projects as necessary.
On the bright side, because there are fewer drivers on the road, construction and maintenance workers can close more lanes than normal and move overnight work to the daytime without causing major impacts.
This shift allows for better visibility and the workers can complete some construction projects quicker than originally anticipated, according to the DOT website.
There was 32 percent less traffic from March 13 to April 2 on all roads in Iowa, and a 33 percent reduction on city streets, according to the automatic traffic recorder reports by the DOT.
Forest City Administrator Barb Smith said she figured they would have a 25 to 30 percent reduction in road use funds next year due to nobody traveling, though she hasn’t gotten any official notice yet.
The city is currently working on five construction projects. The 13th Street project has already been delayed until summer 2021 due to social distancing guidelines.
“With it being assessed on people’s taxes, we couldn’t have a face-to-face meeting with the residents for a public hearing, so we just put it on hold until all this is over,” Smith said.
Smith said they’ll plan for the 13th Street construction to start next summer, but they’ll have to see where their road use taxes are at that time, since the city was going to use those to pay for the project.
The J Street trail project is funded all through grants, which have already been obtained, the parking lot is being paid with the remainder of the city’s 2018 street project bond, and the RV dump station is being funded by the sewer fund and the park fund, according to Smith.
“It’s not going to have an impact on projects in Forest City at this time,” Smith said.
Britt, on the other hand, has several street overlay projects scheduled for this year and next year, and City Administrator Debra Sawyer said if the fund reductions happen those projects would have to be postponed.
“It’s not that we won’t do them, it’s just until we find out when this is going to be lifted and how it’s affecting everyone, we won’t be able to make any of those decisions until then,” Sawyer said.
As of this writing, the city hasn’t received a notice from the DOT about road use tax reductions, according to Sawyer.
Sawyer said the city depends on the road use tax funds to operate the streets department, and Britt has $100,000 in the streets budget for fiscal year 2020 and $200,000 in the budget for fiscal year 2021.
That money will be used for street repairs and overlays, such as the First Street overlay, and Sawyer said if the road use tax funds are reduced, those are the projects that will have to be postponed.
“We still have everyday operational fees and costs that we have to meet,” she said.
Street projects aren’t the only concern for cities though, as more people are staying inside, fewer people are going to the parks and the pools and other city amenities, which are sources of income to maintain those amenities, according to Sawyer.
“It’s kind of a nightmare for everybody right now because all the cities are up in the air as far as revenue sources that are being driven by other areas also,” she said.
The city has money in reserve, but Sawyer said if they don’t know where the stream of money is coming from they can’t spend money until they “really know what’s going on.”
“Until we figure out how long this is going to last, we won’t be able to make any determinations,” she said.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.
