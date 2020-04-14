Lack of road use to reduce street funds

As of this writing, the city hasn’t received a notice from the DOT about road use tax reductions, according to Sawyer.

Sawyer said the city depends on the road use tax funds to operate the streets department, and Britt has $100,000 in the streets budget for fiscal year 2020 and $200,000 in the budget for fiscal year 2021.

That money will be used for street repairs and overlays, such as the First Street overlay, and Sawyer said if the road use tax funds are reduced, those are the projects that will have to be postponed.

“We still have everyday operational fees and costs that we have to meet,” she said.

Street projects aren’t the only concern for cities though, as more people are staying inside, fewer people are going to the parks and the pools and other city amenities, which are sources of income to maintain those amenities, according to Sawyer.

“It’s kind of a nightmare for everybody right now because all the cities are up in the air as far as revenue sources that are being driven by other areas also,” she said.

The city has money in reserve, but Sawyer said if they don’t know where the stream of money is coming from they can’t spend money until they “really know what’s going on.”

“Until we figure out how long this is going to last, we won’t be able to make any determinations,” she said.

Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.

