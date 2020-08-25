Kanawha under boil water advisory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All of Kanawha will be under a boil water advisory starting Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m.

The advisory is due to pressure loss during water main maintenance possibly causing contamination, according to the City of Kanawha's Facebook post.

While under the advisory, residents should bring water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or preparing food to a boil for one minute as a precaution.

Tap water can be used for bathing or similar purposes.

Work on the water main will start tomorrow at 1 p.m., and water will be shut off for the first two hours, Kanawha Water Superintendent David Spangler said.

Currently, the city is working on a street lighting project, and they had to remove a fire hydrant, Spangler said.

"The valve on the fire hydrant failed, so we have to drain the system in that area in order to repair it," he said.

According to Department of Natural Resources regulations, Spangler said he has to issue the boil water advisory and get the water tested for any bacteria before he can deem the water safe.