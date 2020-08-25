 Skip to main content
Kanawha under boil water advisory
Kanawha under boil water advisory

All of Kanawha will be under a boil water advisory starting Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m.

The advisory is due to pressure loss during water main maintenance possibly causing contamination, according to the City of Kanawha's Facebook post.

While under the advisory, residents should bring water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or preparing food to a boil for one minute as a precaution.

Tap water can be used for bathing or similar purposes.

Work on the water main will start tomorrow at 1 p.m., and water will be shut off for the first two hours, Kanawha Water Superintendent David Spangler said.

Currently, the city is working on a street lighting project, and they had to remove a fire hydrant, Spangler said.

"The valve on the fire hydrant failed, so we have to drain the system in that area in order to repair it," he said.

According to Department of Natural Resources regulations, Spangler said he has to issue the boil water advisory and get the water tested for any bacteria before he can deem the water safe.

"I've been here 26 years, and this is the first time I've ever had to put out a boil water advisory," Spangler said.

Depending on how the tests results turn out, Spangler said the advisory should most likely be lifted by Friday morning.

Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.

