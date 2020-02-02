HCHS staffer Heather Noble wins patient care award

Heather Noble, office and patient coordinator for Hancock County Health System's Senior Life Solutions program has received the 2019 Office and Patient Coordinator of the Year Award from Senior Life Solutions.

To date, there are 90 Senior Life Solutions programs across 26 states nationally. Top performing employees and programs are recognized annually based on their excellence in demonstrating the program’s values of care, compliance, and community.

“This is an incredible honor and I am beyond words about receiving this recognition. I am so proud that I work for an organization that truly makes a difference to so many people,” Noble said.

"We are so fortunate to have Heather here at HCHS," said Laura Zwiefel, CEO/CNO, HCHS. "Heather demonstrates excellence in everything she does every day."

HCHS's Senior Life Solutions is an intensive outpatient group therapy program designed to meet the needs of senior adults struggling with symptoms of depression and anxiety that can sometimes be age-related. The program staff includes a board-certified psychiatrist, licensed social workers, a registered nurse, and other professionals dedicated to the emotional well-being of seniors in the community.