Hancock County moves to .gov site

Hancock County is getting a new website domain name, changing from a .org to a .gov website.

The state and federal government are trying to get all government agencies on the .gov domain for election purposes, according to Brad Leckrone from Next Generation Technologies.

“It’s better from a consumer standpoint if you know you’re on a .gov website, you know it’s really the government and not just somebody with some weird domain that says hancockcountyia that isn’t really the government collecting your information,” Leckrone said. “So it’s a security thing.”

Supervisor Jerry Tlach said though the state and government are telling the county to move to the .gov domain for election purposes, they really just want more control.

“They want that domain because they want more control on everything,” he said. “That’s what it is.”

Since the county is already working on redoing its website, Leckrone said it makes sense to get them on the .gov domain at the same time.

Currently, the county’s website is at hancockcountyia.org, and according to Leckrone, that’s how most counties have their websites set up, except they use the .gov domain instead of the .org.