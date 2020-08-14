Hancock County moves to .gov site

Hancock County is getting a new website domain name, changing from a .org to a .gov website.
The state and federal government are trying to get all government agencies on the .gov domain for election purposes, according to Brad Leckrone from Next Generation Technologies.
“It’s better from a consumer standpoint if you know you’re on a .gov website, you know it’s really the government and not just somebody with some weird domain that says hancockcountyia that isn’t really the government collecting your information,” Leckrone said. “So it’s a security thing.”
Supervisor Jerry Tlach said though the state and government are telling the county to move to the .gov domain for election purposes, they really just want more control.
“They want that domain because they want more control on everything,” he said. “That’s what it is.”
Since the county is already working on redoing its website, Leckrone said it makes sense to get them on the .gov domain at the same time.
Currently, the county’s website is at hancockcountyia.org, and according to Leckrone, that’s how most counties have their websites set up, except they use the .gov domain instead of the .org.
With the .org domain, Hancock County pays about $25 a year, but the .gov domain costs $400 a year, Leckrone said.
To move to the .gov domain, the county must first send a letter to the .gov registrar and say they are actually a county, what they want and how they will use the domain.
The letter requests the hancockcountyia.gov domain name for the county to be used for the county website and email, consistent with the county’s internet policy.
Once the website domain is assigned to the county, Leckrone said they can set it all up and have Coloff Media conform their new website with the new domain name.
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
