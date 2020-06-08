Hancock County looks to build radio communications tower

Hancock County is working through options to put up a radio communications tower to enhance the reception for public safety departments’ communication.
“At this point, we’re still just talking about it,” Supervisor Chairperson Sis Greiman said.
Hancock County Emergency Management's Andy Buffington gave the board of supervisors an update on the radio infrastructure project after they had discussed it a few months ago.
The radio signals haven’t been so great, Greiman said, though they work best at the edges of the county, when they’re closest to Kossuth and Cerro Gordo counties, which have radio communications towers built.
According to Greiman, a few years ago the state had decided to give some counties money to strategically put up radio towers for better statewide communications, and for whatever reason, Hancock County was not among those chosen, but Kossuth and Cerro Gordo were.
Since the radio reception, while functional, isn’t as great as it could be, especially in the middle of the county, the discussions had started for Hancock County to build its own tower, Greiman said.
Buffington said law enforcement in Britt hasn’t been using the radio communications because it doesn’t work very well in Britt, making it difficult for them to communicate with their public safety partners.
“When they’re talking to their public safety partners over there, they’re like, ‘This is garbage,’” Buffington said. “Of course it is right now because they don’t have the coverage that they absolutely need, and they understand how it should work, and this is how we fix it,”
The supervisors had agreed to just put up one new 190-feet tower in the county, rather than two, and Buffington suggested putting it up on the corner of Oak Avenue and U.S. Highway 18, which is about halfway between Britt and Garner.
From that position, the tower’s coverage will be countywide with the portable, on-hip radios the police departments, fire departments and paramedics use, whether they’re in a building or driving in their car.
The project will cost somewhere around $1.5 million and $1.7 million, including the deals and incentives offered by Motorola, which include $200,000 off the price if the tower is built in June, according to Buffington.
Because the project will cost so much money, the supervisors need to bring this to the public and talk about the county’s need for the tower.
“That’s a lot of money, so it’s going to have to be visited about the community because the minute you start talking about that,” Greiman said. “Well, the only way governments get their money is through tax dollars.”
Buffington anticipated one of the biggest questions asked to be along the lines of why they can’t just use cell phones, and said cell phones get varying reception depending on the carrier, and because there’s no public safety grade, coverage or connection is not guaranteed.
Additionally, cell phones can only communicate with a small number of people at the same time, whereas the radios have the push-to-talk feature that can be used to communicate with the whole department and multiple departments at the same time.
“There’s not a push-to-talk feature, there’s not a quick way to bring everybody onto one channel where I could do one push to talk and I can talk to about 100 people if I absolutely needed to – now that would be a rare occasion, so that’s a little overkill to be honest with you,” Buffington said.
Radios will also be around for decades and decades to come, and Buffington said the land-based mobile radio system has been used for the past 70 or 80 years, will continue to be used forever, and the tower will last 60 to 80 years into the future.
“This is a 60-, 70-, 80-year deal until some new technologies come out because we still rely, especially in public safety, we rely on that push to talk,” he said.
Buffington said he’ll talk with the public safety departments and the Farm Bureau to explain the project and find some support for it.
Currently, the project is still in the very beginning stages, and Greiman said there are no absolutes with it yet, though it might happen next year.
“It’s just such in the infancy stage of the ‘what if’ question that there’s really nothing much to say about it because there’s so many unknowns in my opinion,” she said.
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
