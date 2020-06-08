Hancock County looks to build radio communications tower

Buffington anticipated one of the biggest questions asked to be along the lines of why they can’t just use cell phones, and said cell phones get varying reception depending on the carrier, and because there’s no public safety grade, coverage or connection is not guaranteed.

Additionally, cell phones can only communicate with a small number of people at the same time, whereas the radios have the push-to-talk feature that can be used to communicate with the whole department and multiple departments at the same time.

“There’s not a push-to-talk feature, there’s not a quick way to bring everybody onto one channel where I could do one push to talk and I can talk to about 100 people if I absolutely needed to – now that would be a rare occasion, so that’s a little overkill to be honest with you,” Buffington said.

Radios will also be around for decades and decades to come, and Buffington said the land-based mobile radio system has been used for the past 70 or 80 years, will continue to be used forever, and the tower will last 60 to 80 years into the future.

“This is a 60-, 70-, 80-year deal until some new technologies come out because we still rely, especially in public safety, we rely on that push to talk,” he said.