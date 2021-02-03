Britt native Weiland named Forest City YMCA Director of Child Care

The Forest City YMCA has named Jenna Weiland its new director of child care, and with that, all aspects of child care programming.

A native of Britt, Weiland has prior early childhood experience. She recently served as an area manager for North Iowa Community Action. Prior to that, Weiland was assistant director at Sprouts Child Care in Rochester, Minnesota.

“I am very excited to be at the Forest City YMCA and be a part of the Forest City community, and with my previous years of experience working in childcare, I feel that I am able to help enhance our program to serve the needs of families within the community,” said Weiland. “Being a North Iowa native, it is important to me to keep small towns growing and thriving, which is what drew me to this position. I look forward to continuing to work with families and what’s to come in the future.”

Weiland received her Associate of Arts degree at North Iowa Area Community College, Bachelor of Science degree in Human Services from Upper Iowa University, and is currently working toward her Master's degree in Early Childhood Administration, Management and Leadership from Walden University.

According to a release, the YMCA is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.