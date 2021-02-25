Blood drive set for Osage

LifeServe Blood Center is seeking blood donors as possible inclement weather continues.

Winter weather always impacts the blood supply, according to a LifeServe press release. When snow falls and temperatures drop, blood drives and blood donations get canceled. LifeServe Blood Center needs to boost the blood supply at upcoming blood drives.

LifeServe welcomes the public to join them at the Osage Community Blood Drive from 12-6 p.m. on March 15 at Christian Alliance Church, 726 State Street.

A blood donation appointment can be scheduled online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.

To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood.

According LifeServe, blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 degrees will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.

