Blood donations needed this holiday season

LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to book an appointment to give blood at an upcoming area blood drive.

Besides COVID-19, this time of year brings challenges in meeting hospital partners’ blood needs for blood centers across the country, according to a release from LifeServe Blood Center. Flu season, winter weather, and holiday preparations often keep donors away from their appointments.

A community blood drive has been planned in ther Summit-Tribune readership area to ensure blood is available in your neighborhood when it’s needed.

• Britt Community Blood Drive, Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. at Britt Municipal Building, 170 Main Avenue South.

Appointments are required. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. According to the release, appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood.

Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0