Area roundup: West Fork girls wallop Rockford

Girls Basketball
West Fork 62, Rockford 19: The West Fork girls basketball team crushed Rockford on Friday night by a 62-19 score. With the first quarter was close, at 12-10, the Warhawks outscored the Warriors over the final three quarters, 50-9.
Junior Emma Muller led the way for Rockford with 13 points, and three 3-pointers, while junior Aryssa Smith had a team-high four rebounds. No stats were available for West Fork.
Rockford played again on Saturday against St. Ansgar, while West Fork will play on Tuesday at Northwood-Kensett.
Riceville 52, Tripoli 24: The Riceville girls basketball team improved its record to 12-2 with a dominant 52-24 win over Tripoli on Friday night. Senior Josie Gansen scored a team-high 14 points for the Wildcats, while senior Brynn Hemann had 10 rebounds.
The Wildcats outscored the Panthers, 33-11 in the first half, and 19-13 in the second half.
Riceville's next game will come on Tuesday, at Waterloo Christian.
Boys Basketball
West Fork 70, Rockford 37: The West Fork boys improved to 6-2 on the season with a 70-37 victory on Friday over the Warriors.
West Fork pulled ahead with a 24-16 halftime lead, and then outscored the Warriors in the second half, 46-21.
Three West Fork players scored in double digits, led by senior Kayden Ames. Ames had a team-high 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, with three 3-pointers. Senior Cail Weaver had 14 points, while Ren Heimer shot a pair of threes and had 10 points on the night. Senior Joe Ingham had eight rebounds in the game, while Jakob Washington had eight assists.
For Rockford, senior Justice Jones led the way with 16 points.
The Warriors played on Saturday against Newman Catholic. The Warhawks next game will come on Friday, also against the Knights.
Tripoli 76, Riceville 40: The Riceville boys lost to Tripoli on Friday night by 36 points, as the Wildcats fell to 4-10 on the season.
No stats were available for Riceville, which also played on Saturday against St. Ansgar. The score was not yet determined at press time.
