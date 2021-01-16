Area roundup: West Fork girls wallop Rockford

West Fork pulled ahead with a 24-16 halftime lead, and then outscored the Warriors in the second half, 46-21.

Three West Fork players scored in double digits, led by senior Kayden Ames. Ames had a team-high 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, with three 3-pointers. Senior Cail Weaver had 14 points, while Ren Heimer shot a pair of threes and had 10 points on the night. Senior Joe Ingham had eight rebounds in the game, while Jakob Washington had eight assists.

For Rockford, senior Justice Jones led the way with 16 points.

The Warriors played on Saturday against Newman Catholic. The Warhawks next game will come on Friday, also against the Knights.

Tripoli 76, Riceville 40: The Riceville boys lost to Tripoli on Friday night by 36 points, as the Wildcats fell to 4-10 on the season.

No stats were available for Riceville, which also played on Saturday against St. Ansgar. The score was not yet determined at press time.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.