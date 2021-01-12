Area roundup: Osage boys beat Bulldogs for fourth straight win

Clear Lake boys basketball hosted Forest City Saturday afternoon, beating them 62-54.

Four in a row.

The Osage boys basketball earned its fourth straight victory with a 59-56 win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Monday night. The Green Devils held on for the victory despite a second-half surge from the Bulldogs, which nearly erased Osage's 11-point halftime lead.

In the first quarter, the Green Devils scored 19 points, and put up 10 more in the second, to take a 29-18 halftime lead over HDC. But in the second half, the Bulldogs outscored the Green Devils, 36-20. Time ran out on their comeback hopes, however, as the Green Devils won the game, 59-56.

Senior Eric Bobinet led Osage with 17 points in the game, while junior Tyler Oberfoell put up 13, with three 3-pointers. Oberfoell also tied with junior Ben Miller with a team-high six rebounds.

For HDC, senior Jordan Severs scored 13 points, with three 3-pointers, while junior Payton McNealy was close behind with 11. Freshman Scott Harr led the team in rebounds, with nine.

With the win, Osage improved to 8-2, while Hampton-Dumont-CAL fell to 2-10. The Green Devils will play Tuesday, at Newman Catholic, while the Bulldogs' next game will come on Friday, against Algona.

