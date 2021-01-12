Area roundup: Osage boys beat Bulldogs for fourth straight win

Four in a row.
The Osage boys basketball earned its fourth straight victory with a 59-56 win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Monday night. The Green Devils held on for the victory despite a second-half surge from the Bulldogs, which nearly erased Osage's 11-point halftime lead.
In the first quarter, the Green Devils scored 19 points, and put up 10 more in the second, to take a 29-18 halftime lead over HDC. But in the second half, the Bulldogs outscored the Green Devils, 36-20. Time ran out on their comeback hopes, however, as the Green Devils won the game, 59-56.
Senior Eric Bobinet led Osage with 17 points in the game, while junior Tyler Oberfoell put up 13, with three 3-pointers. Oberfoell also tied with junior Ben Miller with a team-high six rebounds.
For HDC, senior Jordan Severs scored 13 points, with three 3-pointers, while junior Payton McNealy was close behind with 11. Freshman Scott Harr led the team in rebounds, with nine.
With the win, Osage improved to 8-2, while Hampton-Dumont-CAL fell to 2-10. The Green Devils will play Tuesday, at Newman Catholic, while the Bulldogs' next game will come on Friday, against Algona.
Boys Basketball
Central Springs 64, Riceville 33: The Central Springs boys' basketball team earned its first win of the season on Monday night in convincing fashion, as the Panthers walloped visiting Riceville, 64-33.
Central Springs took a 36-19 halftime lead, and then outscored the Wildcats in the second half, 28-14. Junior Angel Jose led the Panthers with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting, with three 3-pointers. Sophomore Jacob Prymer also shot three 3's, and wound up with 11 points. Junior Drew Kelley finished with a team-high 13 rebounds.
The win puts Central Springs' record at 1-8 on the season, while Riceville fell to 3-9. The Panthers will host St. Ansgar on Tuesday, while Riceville will host Clarksville.
Tripoli 53, Rockford 47: The Rockford boys fell to 4-5 on the season, with a 53-47 loss to Tripoli on Monday night. After trailing at halftime to the Panthers, 23-19, the Warriors were outscored, 30-28, in the second half. The loss was the second straight for Rockford.
Warriors senior Justice Jones led the team with 16 points, while junior Kolton Lyman had a team-high eight rebounds.
Rockford will host 7-3 Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday night.
Girls Basketball
Riceville 48, Central Springs 45: The Riceville girls' basketball team earned a close victory over Central Springs on Monday night, as the Wildcats beat the Panthers, 48-45.
The win improves Riceville's season record to 10-2, while Central Springs fell to 1-8.
The Panthers will host undefeated St. Ansgar on Tuesday night, while the Wildcats will host Clarksville, in a battle for first place in the Iowa Star North.
Tripoli 40, Rockford 37: The Rockford girls dropped their fifth straight game, with a 40-37 loss to Tripoli on Monday night.
The Warriors trailed the Panthers at halftime, 23-21, and then were outscored in the second half, 17-16, as Tripoli earned its second win of the year. Rockford junior Emma Muller led the team with 10 points and seven rebounds. The loss dropped Rockford's record to 1-8, and the team will host Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday night.
Iowa Falls-Alden 61, Charles City 33: The Charles City girls lost to Iowa Falls-Alden on Monday night by a 61-33 score. It was the seventh consecutive loss for the Comets, whose record dropped to 2-9 on the year.
Charles City will play again on Friday, when the Comets host Crestwood.
Bowling
Des Moines Lincoln 2688, Mason City 2616: The Mason City boys bowling team lost to Lincoln on Monday night by a score of 2688 to 2616.
