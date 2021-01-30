Area roundup: Mason City's Jace Rhodes wins conference title

Senior Kaitlyn VanderPloeg scored a team-high 13 points, while Chelsey Holck had 12. The other two double digit scorers, Emily Theiss and Jaden Ainley, had 11 and 10 points, respectively.

With the win, the Lions improve to 15-1 on the season, and will host Iowa Falls-Alden on Tuesday. The 5-12 Bulldogs will play on Tuesday at Humboldt.

Osage 57, Nahua-Plainfield 45: The Osage girls team won its 14th consecutive game on Friday night, with a 57-45 victory over Nashua-Plainfield.

As usual, senior Dani Johnson led the way with 29 points for the Green Devils on 10-of-25 shooting, with four 3-pointers. Johnson also finished the night with nine rebounds and three assists.

With the victory, Osage improved its record to 16-1. The team is scheduled to play on Tuesday night at Rockford.

Central Springs 44, Rockford 19: The Central Springs girls whupped Rockford on Friday by a 44-19 score, as the Panthers improved their record to 6-11 on the season.

Rockford was led in scoring by senior Gabby Keith, who had eight points, while Chloe Rooney scored five and pulled in a team-high six rebounds.