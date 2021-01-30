Area roundup: Mason City's Jace Rhodes wins conference title

Mason City junior Jace Rhodes added another accomplishment to his wrestling resume on Friday night, as Rhodes beat Ankeny Centennial junior Drew Dunn to win the132 pound CIML Iowa conference title.
Rhodes beat Dunn by a 16-1 technical fall, for the Mohawks only championship of the night at the CIML Conference Tournament, though a few other Mohawks came close.
Kale DiMarco finished second at 106 pounds after losing by fall to Fort Dodge's Drew Ayala in the first place match. At 145, Mason City junior Copper Wiemann also finished second, after falling to Ames freshman Brent Slade by a 7-2 decision in the finals.
Mohawks sophomore Gavin Sandoval finished fifth at 113 pounds, and at 126, Gabe Rolon placed third.
At 152, Mohawks' junior Seth Ihlenfeldt came in fourth place, and Ethan Olsen placed fifth at 160. At the heavier weights, Riley Monahan placed sixth at 170 pounds, and at 182, Branson Peters finished fifth. Senior Ben Pederson fell in the 285 pound third place match to Logan Boyle of Ankeny Centennial, to place fourth.
The Mohawks finished fifth in the team standings, with 109.5 points, while Ankeny Centennial took the team title at 206.5.
Wrestling
Upper Iowa Conference Tournament: The Riceville wrestling team placed fifth as a team on Friday night at the Upper Iowa conference tournament. The Wildcats scored 86.5 team points, while MFL-MarMac won the team title at 234.
The Wildcats wound up with two conference champions, in 152 poundLawson Losee, and 182 pound Drew Fox. Losee clinched his win with a 12-5 victory over Zach Taylor of South Winn in the title match, while Fox beat Kale Rodgers of North Fayette Valley by a 12-5 decision.
At 106, Riceville freshman Will Felper placed fourth overall, and at 126 pounds, sophomore Kooper Tweite came in sixth. Riceville senior JD Beran placed fifth in conference at 132 pounds, while senior Watson Fair finished in sixth place at 160.
Wildcats' senior Mitchel Marr lost to South Winn senior Damon Meyer in the 220 pound first place match, as Meyer took Marr down by fall, at 5:21.
Boys Basketball
Marshalltown 69, Mason City 45: The Mason City boys lost to Marshalltown on Friday night, 69-45, as the Bobcats offense exploded in the middle two quarters.
In the first quarter, the Mohawks kept pace and the second frame began with the game deadlocked at 18. But Marshalltown outscored the Mohawks over the next two quarters by a combined 42-15, to pull ahead for good.
Drake Kapayou led Marshalltown with 21 points on the night, while David Willemsen led Mason City with 11. Junior Mike Willis finished with a team-high seven rebounds for Mason City.
The loss gave Mason City a four-game losing streak, and put the team's record at 5-12 on the season.
Clear Lake 76, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 57: A monstrous performance from junior Carson Toebe put Clear Lake over the top on Friday night, as the Lions earned a 76-57 victory behind Toebe's 35-point performance.
Toebe's 35 points came on 12-of-22 shooting, with five 3-pointers. Along with Toebe, senior Andrew Formanek also put up big numbers, with 26 points on 8-of-11 shooting, with 10 free throws, and 12 rebounds. Sophomore Trayvon Luyobya had a team-high seven assists for the Lions.
Clear Lake extended its winning streak to 12 games, and improved to 14-1 on the year. Hampton-Dumont-CAL fell to 3-14.
The Lions will play on Tuesday, against Iowa Falls-Alden, and the Bulldogs will play at Humboldt.
Osage 61, Nashua-Plainfield 46: The Osage boys improved to 12-6 on the season with a 61-46 victory over Nashua-Plainfield on Friday night, as senior Eric Bobinet led the team in scoring yet again.
Bobinet put up a team-high 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting, while junior Nathan Havel led the team with 10 rebounds. Two other Green Devils also finished with double-digit scoring totals, with junior Tyler Oberfoell scoring 11 points, and Ben Miller putting up 10.
Osage's next game will be Tuesday at Rockford.
Rockford 49, Central Springs 46: The Rockford boys basketball team beat Central Springs on Friday, 49-46, as the Warriors managed to overcome an outstanding offensive performance from Panthers' junior Angel Jose.
Jose put up 25 points for Central Springs on 8-of-14 shooting, but Rockford responded with hot offensive performances from a trio of seniors.
Warriors' senior Justice Jones had a team-high 15 points in the game, while Zach Ott scored 14 on 6-of-9 shooting. Will Bushbaum was the third Warrior to score in double figures, with 12 points, including a pair of threes, along with a team-high eight rebounds. With the win, Rockford improves to 7-8 on the season, while Central Springs falls to 3-14.
West Fork 66, St. Ansgar 30: The West Fork boys basketball team kept its conference record perfect with a 66-30 win over St. Ansgar on Friday night.
Senior Ren Heimer put up a team-high 17 points for the Warhawks, with three 3-pointers, while fellow seniors Kayden Ames and Joe Ingham both contributed 12 points to the cause. The Warhawks are now 11-o in TOI East play. They will host North Butler on Tuesday.
With the loss, St. Ansgar fell to 3-12 overall. The Saints will host North Iowa on Monday night.
Newman Catholic 82, Northwood-Kensett 41: The Newman Catholic boys stomped Northwood-Kensett on Friday night, 82-41, for the Knights' 11th conference victory.
Sophomore Doug Taylor had a hot night for the Knights, with 22 points on 11 of 14 shooting, while junior James Jennings nearly kept pace, with 18 points.
Sophomore Max Burt led the way on the boards, with nine rebounds and four steals for Newman, and also dished out 12 assists.
For the Vikings, seniors Kael Julseth and TJ Whitelow led the way with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Newman Catholic is 11-3 in conference play, good for second in the Top of Iowa East. Northwood-Kensett is now 4-10.
West Hancock 51, Forest City 41: The West Hancock boys took down Forest City on Saturday night, by a 51-41 score. No stats were available for the Eagles, but Indians' senior Noah Miller scored 18 points with three 3-pointers. Junior Andrew Snyder had a double-double, with 12 points and 15 rebounds.
West Hancock improves its conference record to 8-6, while Forest City falls to 9-4. The Eagles will play on Monday at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
Lake Mills 56, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 31: The Lake Mills boys basketball team walloped GHV on Friday, 56-31, as the Bulldogs strengthened their ironclad grip on first place in the Top of Iowa West.
Sophomore Drew Britson had a team-high 11 points for GHV, while Hayden Hutcheson led the team with five rebounds.
Dashawn Linnen had a team-high 18 points for Lake Mills. The 15-0 Bulldogs will play on Monday at Bishop Garrigan.
Waukon 76, Charles City 69: The Charles City boys basketball team fell to Waukon on Friday night, 76-69. The loss dropped the Comets' record to 6-9 on the season.
Indians junior Braden Hemann led the way with 23 points on the night for Waukon. No stats were available for the Comets.
Charles City will play its next game on Tuesday against Waverly-Shell Rock.
Janesville 75, Riceville 31: The Riceville boys got rocked by Janesville on Friday night, 75-31, as a pair of Janesville players scored 20+ points.
Senior Joey Carlson led the way for the visiting Wildcats with 24 points, while junior Wiley Sherburne had 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting.
No stats were available for Riceville, who will host Dunkerton on Tuesday night.
Girls Basketball
Clear Lake 56, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 14: The Clear Lake girls team crushed the Bulldogs on Friday night, 56-14, as four Lions' players scored in double figures.
Senior Kaitlyn VanderPloeg scored a team-high 13 points, while Chelsey Holck had 12. The other two double digit scorers, Emily Theiss and Jaden Ainley, had 11 and 10 points, respectively.
With the win, the Lions improve to 15-1 on the season, and will host Iowa Falls-Alden on Tuesday. The 5-12 Bulldogs will play on Tuesday at Humboldt.
Osage 57, Nahua-Plainfield 45: The Osage girls team won its 14th consecutive game on Friday night, with a 57-45 victory over Nashua-Plainfield.
As usual, senior Dani Johnson led the way with 29 points for the Green Devils on 10-of-25 shooting, with four 3-pointers. Johnson also finished the night with nine rebounds and three assists.
With the victory, Osage improved its record to 16-1. The team is scheduled to play on Tuesday night at Rockford.
Central Springs 44, Rockford 19: The Central Springs girls whupped Rockford on Friday by a 44-19 score, as the Panthers improved their record to 6-11 on the season.
Rockford was led in scoring by senior Gabby Keith, who had eight points, while Chloe Rooney scored five and pulled in a team-high six rebounds.
With the loss, the Warriors fell to 1-14. No stats were available for Central Springs. The teams will play each other again on Monday, this time at Central Springs.
St. Ansgar 55, West Fork 20: The St. Ansgar girls basketball team improved its record to 14-1 on the season with a 55-20 win over West Fork on Friday.
At 11-1 in conference play, the Saints sit a half-game back of Osage in the Top of Iowa East standings, while West Fork's 10-3 conference record has them in third.
No stats were available from the game.
The Saints will host Crestwood on Monday, while West Fork will play North Butler on Tuesday night.
Newman Catholic 32, Northwood-Kensett 30: The Newman Catholic girls beat Northwood-Kensett in a low-scoring affair on Friday night, as the Knights came out with a 32-30 victory.
No stats were available for Newman, but Vikings' junior Carley Hengesteg had a team-high 14 points, while freshman Chloe Costello pulled in 10 rebounds and three steals. The loss drops Northwood-Kensett to 5-11, while the Knights improved to 11-6.
The Vikings will host St. Ansgar on Tuesday.
Forest City 42, West Hancock 40: The Forest City girls earned a 42-40 upset win on Friday night at West Hancock, as the Indians held on in the second half for the victory.
The Indians took a 28-16 halftime lead over the Eagles, but were outscored in the second half, 24-14.
In the end though, the Eagles fell two points short, as they suffered their third loss of the season.
No stats were available from the game.
Forest City will host No. 1 Bishop Garrigan on Tuesday, while West Hancock will play Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Monday night.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 58, Lake Mills 14: The GHV girls team crushed Lake Mills on Friday night by a 58-14 score, as Cardinals' senior Jayden Frank earned a double-double, with 20 points and 13 rebounds.
GHV held Lake Mills scoreless in the first, and took a 31-6 halftime lead. In the second half, the Cardinals' offense continued to cruise, outscoring the Bulldogs 27-8, to seal the victory.
GHV improved to 10-7 with the win, while Lake Mills fell to 3-13.
Waukon 57, Charles City 36: The Charles City girls fell to 2-15 on the season with a 57-36 loss to Waukon on Friday night.
The Comets will play their next game on Tuesday, against Waverly-Shell Rock.
Riceville 51, Janesville 16: The Riceville girls bounced back from last week's tough loss to Waukon with a 51-16 victory over Janesville.
The Wildcats went into halftime with a 26-10 lead, and then held Janesville scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Junior O'Malley Fair led the home Wildcats with 23 points on the night, while senior Brynn Hemann had eight points and a team-high eight rebounds.
The win improves Riceville's conference record to a perfect 9-0. The Wildcats will play on Tuesday against Dunkerton.
Bowling
Mason City: The Mason City boys bowling team beat Fort Dodge on Friday by a score of 2577 to 2543, while the Mohawks' girls squad lost to the Dodgers, 2540 to 2464.
Charles City: The Charles City girls bowling team beat Forest City on Friday at Comet Bowl, by a score of 2754 to 2380. Sophomore Imigrin Henry finished a team-best 395 total pins for the Comets, while junior Sofia Nelson had the high game, at 236.
On the boys side, Charles City came out on top over the Indians, 3252 to 2948. Comets' junior Cael Bohlen led with 494 total pins, and also bowled a 279.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.