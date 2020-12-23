Area roundup: Mason City girls nearly pull off upset

VIDEO: Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball hosted Humboldt on Tuesday.

The Mason City girls basketball came extremely close again to pulling off a stunning victory over a ranked opponent on Tuesday night. After going scoreless in the first quarter against Waverly-Shell Rock, the Mohawks outscored the Go-Hawks, 45-37, over the final three frames.

Mason City scored 20 points in the fourth but couldn't quite close the gap, as the Mohawks fell to 0-8 with a 49-45 loss.

Three players did all of the scoring for Mason City, as junior Jada Williams led the way with 19 points on 6-of-15 shooting, with four 3-pointers. Freshman Reggi Spotts had 16 points, and also contributed four 3-pointers, while fellow freshman Grace Berding had the rest of Mason City's 10 points.

In addition to her scoring, Spotts led the team with five assists. Williams had a team high seven rebounds. Despite the loss, head coach Curt Klaahsen was encouraged by what he saw from his young team.

On Saturday, the Mohawks lost by just two points to Cedar Falls, the No. 5 team in Class 5A.

"We had a half court shot at the end to try to draw a foul and get it to overtime," Klaahsen said. "It was a hard fought game. Waverly is a solid team like always, really tough and physical. They were just a little bit better than us tonight."