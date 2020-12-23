Area roundup: Mason City girls nearly pull off upset

The Mason City girls basketball came extremely close again to pulling off a stunning victory over a ranked opponent on Tuesday night. After going scoreless in the first quarter against Waverly-Shell Rock, the Mohawks outscored the Go-Hawks, 45-37, over the final three frames.
Mason City scored 20 points in the fourth but couldn't quite close the gap, as the Mohawks fell to 0-8 with a 49-45 loss.
Three players did all of the scoring for Mason City, as junior Jada Williams led the way with 19 points on 6-of-15 shooting, with four 3-pointers. Freshman Reggi Spotts had 16 points, and also contributed four 3-pointers, while fellow freshman Grace Berding had the rest of Mason City's 10 points.
In addition to her scoring, Spotts led the team with five assists. Williams had a team high seven rebounds. Despite the loss, head coach Curt Klaahsen was encouraged by what he saw from his young team.
On Saturday, the Mohawks lost by just two points to Cedar Falls, the No. 5 team in Class 5A.
"We had a half court shot at the end to try to draw a foul and get it to overtime," Klaahsen said. "It was a hard fought game. Waverly is a solid team like always, really tough and physical. They were just a little bit better than us tonight."
Mason City's next game will be on Jan. 5, at Marshalltown.
Girls Basketball
Clear Lake 57, Iowa Falls-Alden 38: The Clear Lake girls basketball team kept its record perfect with 57-38 victory on Tuesday night over Iowa Falls-Alden.
Junior Jaden Ainley led the Lions with 19 points, on 9-of-16 shooting, while freshman Xada Johnson put up 11. Ainley and senior Kaitlyn Vanderploeg tied for the team lead with eight total rebounds.
With the win, the Lions improved to 8-0, and enter winter break in first place in the North Central Conference standings. The Lions next game will be Jan. 4, against Waverly-Shell Rock.
Osage 55, West Fork 18: The Osage girls basketball team earned yet another dominating victory on Tuesday night, as the Green Devils took down West Fork, 55-18.
Since their loss to St. Ansgar on Dec. 8, the Green Devils have won four straight games, with an average margin of victory of 37.25 points. The team is 6-1 heading into winter break, and will play again on Jan. 5, at Rockford.
For West Fork, Tuesday was its third straight loss after the team began the season 4-0. The Warhawks end 2020 at 4-3, and will play at North Butler on Jan. 5.
Forest City 58, Belmond-Klemme 37: The Forest City girls basketball team improved to 7-2 on the season with a 58-37 win at Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday night. The Indians pulled ahead for good with a 25-point offensive outburst in the second quarter, and secured the win by outscoring the Broncos in the second half, 23-19.
Senior Addison McMurray led Belmond-Klemme in scoring, with 13 points and three 3-pointers.
With the win, the Indians are tied with North Union for second place in the Top of Iowa West. They will play again on Jan. 5, at Bishop Garrigan.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 58, Eagle Grove 26: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls basketball team snagged its second straight dominant victory, as the Cardinals took down Eagle Grove on Tuesday night, 58-26.
GHV roared ahead with 17 points in the first quarter, and 20 in the second, to take a 37-12 halftime lead. In the second half, GHV outscored the Eagles, 21-14, to come out on on top in the battle of the birds.
Senior Jayden Frank led the Cardinals with 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting, while junior Liz Richardson put 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Junior Chloe Frank was the third Cardinal to score in double digits, with 12.
Jayden Frank also led the team with 13 rebounds on the night.
With the win, GHV improved to 4-3 on the season. The Cardinals will play again on Jan. 5, at Humboldt.
West Hancock 65, Grand View Christian 32: The West Hancock girls basketball team improved its record to a perfect 8-0 with a 65-32 victory on Tuesday night over Grand View Christian.
The Eagles scored 19 points in each of the first two quarters to take a 38-12 halftime lead, and poured on 27 more points in the second half. With the victory, the Eagles stayed tied with Bishop Garrigan for the Top of Iowa West lead. The team will play its next game on Jan. 5, at Belmond-Klemme, followed by a home matchup against Bishop Garrigan on Jan. 8.
Denver 62, Charles City 30: The Charles City girls basketball team ended 2020 with a thud, as the Comets fell to 2-5 with a 62-30 loss to Denver.
Cyclones junior Reese Johnson led the team with 32 points on the night, with six 3-pointers, while sophomore Grace Hennessy was close behind with 19 points, and seven assists.
With a 1-2 conference record, the Comets are fifth in the Northeast Iowa Conference standings. They will play again on Jan.5, against New Hampton.
Boys Basketball
Southeast Polk 73, Mason City 45: The Mason City boys basketball team lost its third straight game on Tuesday night, as the Mohawks lost to Southeast Polk, 73-45.
The Mohawks got off to a hot start and led the Rams at the end of the first, 11-9. But after the Rams outscored the Mohawks in the second, 18-6, and scored 23 in each of the final two quarters, Mason City couldn't keep up.
Junior Corey Miner had a team-high 16 points for Mason City, while junior Isaiah Washington led the Mohawks with seven rebounds.
Three players scored in double figures for the Rams, led by Maliachi Williams, with 13 points and a team-high seven rebounds.
With the loss, Mason City fell to 2-6 on the season.
"Miner had a great game tonight again," Mohawks head coach Nick Trask said. "He had some hard takes to the hoop. Most impressive was his defense, especially off the ball. As a team we held their top scorers to really low scores but SE Polk had a lot of other guys step up. We've had a really tough schedule so far which we hope will strengthen us for the 2nd half of the season after break."
Mason City's next game is Jan. 5, at Marshalltown.
Clear Lake 71, Iowa Falls-Alden 56: The Clear Lake boys basketball team won its third straight game and improved to 5-1 on the season with a 71-56 win over Iowa Falls-Alden on Tuesday night.
With the victory, the Lions jumped past the Cadets in the NCC standings. Clear Lake's next game will be Jan. 4, against Waverly-Shell Rock.
Humboldt 70, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL boys basketball team fell to 1-7 on the season with a 70-50 loss to Humboldt on Tuesday night.
Senior Mario De La Cruz and junior Payton McNealy both led the Bulldogs with 10 points, while McNealy also had a team-high seven rebounds and two blocks. It was the fifth straight loss for HDC, which is currently eighth in the NCC standings.
The Bulldogs' next game will be Jan. 2, at St. Ansgar.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 81, Eagle Grove 18: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys basketball team ended 2020 by destroying Eagle Grove on Tuesday night. The Cardinals allowed just one points in the first quarter and two in the third.
At halftime, GHV held a 50-7 lead, and outscored the Eagles in the second half, 31-11.
Senior Zachary Suby and junior Hayden Hutcheson led the Cardinals with 15 points, while senior Kevin Meyers paced the team on the boards, with eight totals rebounds.
As a team, GHV shot 60 percent from the field, with 10 3-pointers and 14 total steals. With the win, GHV improved to 6-1, while Eagle Grove fell to 0-8.
The Cardinals' next game will come on Jan. 5, at Humboldt.
Grand View Christian 62, West Hancock 38: The West Hancock boys dropped their season record to 4-4 on the season, after a 62-38 loss to Grand View Christian on Tuesday night.
At 4-2 in conference play, the Eagles are tied with Bishop Garrigan for third in the Top of Iowa West.
Wrestling
Waverly-Shell Rock 61, Charles City 14: The Charles City wrestling team lost to Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday night, 61-14. The Comets wound up with three victories on the night, as Nathan Lopez beat Dylan Stockdale by a 5-3 decision at 126 pounds, and Caden Collins and Chase Crooks earned wins by fall, at 170 and 285 pounds, respectively.
In the girls match, Wavelry-Shell Rock beat Charles City, 39-33.
Forest City Quad: The Forest City wrestling team wound up 2-1 at its home quad on Tuesday night, as the Indians beat North Union, 58-24, and Rockford, 54-12, while falling to Nashua-Plainfield, 45-36.
Against the Huskies, the Indians winners were: Christian Anderson (220), Kellen Moore )126), Nate Doden (138), Kaleb Umbaugh (145), Cadin Fleener (160), Blake Skjeie (170), and Reese Moore (195).
Reese Moore, Anderson, Caleb Cooper (285), Kellen Moore, Brock Moore (132), Umbaugh, Hayden Hoffmeyer (152), Fleener, Skjeie, and Travor Siddell (182) were the winners for Forest City against North Union.
Rockford finished the match 0-3, with a 48-18 loss to North Union, a 54-12 loss to Forest City, and a 66-15 loss to Nashua-Plainfield.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50, Humboldt 24: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL wrestling team earned a big win on Tuesday night to finish off 2020, as the Bulldogs took down Humboldt, 50-24.
Tomas Cavazos had the first pin of the day for the Bulldogs, beating Jaxon Martin by fall at 1:51. Bryan Flores (182), Zach DeVries (195), Isaac Heilskov (220), and Carter Heilskov (285) also all earned pins for the Bulldogs.
