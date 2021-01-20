Area roundup: Mason City girls fall to Johnston

After a 15-15 first quarter, GHV took the lead in the second by outscoring the Eagles, 16-9. In the second half, the Cardinals pulled away, outscoring West Hancock, 30-19.

Junior Chloe Frank put up 29 points for GHV, with six 3-pointers, along with nine rebounds. Senior Jayden Frank led with six assists.

No stats were available for West Hancock.

GHV will host Forest City on Thursday, and West Hancock will play at North Union.

Crestwood 64, Charles City 40: The Charles City girls fell to 2-11 with a 64-40 defeat to Crestwood on Tuesday night. The Cadets took a 24-14 lead in the first half, and outscored the Comets, 40-26, in the second half. No stats were available.

Charles City will play at Oelwein on Friday.

Riceville 48, Waterloo Christian 37: The Riceville girls earned their seventh consecutive win by beating Waterloo Christian on Tuesday night, 48-37.

The Wildcats took permanent control of the game by holding the Regents scoreless in the second quarter, to take a 25-15 lead. In the second half, the Wildcats outscored the Regents, 23-22, and held on for the 11-point win.