Area roundup: Mason City girls fall to Johnston

The Mason City girls basketball team ran into a buzz saw on Tuesday night, as the Mohawks fell to Johnston, 75-42.
The Mohawks kept pace with the Dragons early, as Mason City trailed the at the end of the first quarter, 15-10. But over the final three frames, Johnston outscored Mason City, 60-32.
"We got off to a good start but struggled to make shots consistently and Johnston gradually pulled away," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "Their balance on offense kept us off balance all night and they will be tough to stop the rest of the season."
Junior Jada Williams led the Mohawks with 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and three steals, while Kelsey McDonough put up 11 points with three 3-pointers. Freshman Reggi Spots scored six points.
With the loss, Mason City is now 2-11 on the season. The Mohawks will play on Friday at Ames.
Girls basketball
Central Springs 40, North Butler 29: The Central Springs girls basketball team beat North Butler on Tuesday night, by a 40-29 score, to improve its record to 3-9 on the season.
Junior Alivea Harms put up a team-high 18 points for the Panthers, while sophomore Abby Pate led with eight rebounds.
Central Springs will play on Thursday at Osage.
Newman Catholic 47, Nashua-Plainfield 39: The Newman Catholic women improved to 7-5 on the year with a 47-39 win over Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday.
The Knights held a 16-8 lead at halftime over the Huskies, and held on as both teams scored 31 points in the second half.
Senior Faith Wadle put up a double-double for the Knights, with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Junior Emma Weiner put up 10 points with two 3's, and junior Maddie Elwood contributed nine rebounds.
The Knights will play at West Fork on Friday.
West Fork 59, Northwood-Kensett 27: The West Fork girls basketball team walloped Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday night, 59-27. The Warhawks got out to big early lead, by scoring 23 points in the first quarter and 13 in the second. In the second half, West Fork outscored the Vikings, 23-14.
With the win, West Fork improved to 8-5, while Northwood-Kensett fell to 2-9. The Vikings will play Friday at Rockford, and West Fork will host Newman Catholic.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, West Hancock 43: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls basketball team dealt West Hancock its most decisive loss of the season on Tueday, as the Cardinals took down the Eagles, 61-43.
After a 15-15 first quarter, GHV took the lead in the second by outscoring the Eagles, 16-9. In the second half, the Cardinals pulled away, outscoring West Hancock, 30-19.
Junior Chloe Frank put up 29 points for GHV, with six 3-pointers, along with nine rebounds. Senior Jayden Frank led with six assists.
No stats were available for West Hancock.
GHV will host Forest City on Thursday, and West Hancock will play at North Union.
Crestwood 64, Charles City 40: The Charles City girls fell to 2-11 with a 64-40 defeat to Crestwood on Tuesday night. The Cadets took a 24-14 lead in the first half, and outscored the Comets, 40-26, in the second half. No stats were available.
Charles City will play at Oelwein on Friday.
Riceville 48, Waterloo Christian 37: The Riceville girls earned their seventh consecutive win by beating Waterloo Christian on Tuesday night, 48-37.
The Wildcats took permanent control of the game by holding the Regents scoreless in the second quarter, to take a 25-15 lead. In the second half, the Wildcats outscored the Regents, 23-22, and held on for the 11-point win.
Riceville is now 13-2, and will play on Thursday at New Hampton.
Boys Basketball
Johnston 70, Mason City 23: The Mason City boys were trounced by No. 3 Johnston on Tuesday, by a 70-23 score. The Dragons pulled ahead in the first quarter, 20-2, and by halftime, led 43-13.
In the second half, Johnston outscored Mason City, 27-10. Malakai Johnson-Bassey led the Mohawks with six points, while Steven Kramer and Reid Grant both scored 16 for the Dragons.
With the loss, Mason City fell to 5-9, and will play at Ames on Friday.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 69, Iowa Falls-Alden 62: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL boys pulled off an upset 69-62 win over Iowa Falls-Alden on Tuesday night, led by a pair of outstanding performances on offense.
In the first half, the Bulldogs outscored the Cadets, 35-25, and then put up 22 points in the fourth quarter to clinch the win.
Senior Mario De La Cruz scored 23 points for HDC, with four 3-pointers, while Jordan Severs put up 22. Severs walked away with a double-double, with 11 rebounds.
The win improved HDC to 3-10 on the season, and the Bulldogs will play at St. Edmond on Friday.
Osage 79, St. Ansgar 65: The Osage boys beat St. Ansgar on Tuesday night, 79-65, as the Green Devils improved to 7-3 on the season.
Three Osage players scored in double digits, with Eric Bobinet leading the way with 20, and Tyler Oberfoell close behind at 19, and freshman Max Knudsen at 14.
Central Springs 39, North Butler 37: The Central Springs boys earned a slim victory on Tuesday over North Butler, 39-37, to improve to 3-9 on the season.
Junior Owen Dannen finished with a team-high nine points, and junior Angel Jose had eight rebounds. The Panthers will play on Thursday at Osage.
Newman Catholic 49, Nashua-Plainfield 40: The Knights earned their sixth straight win with a 49-40 victory over the Panthers on Tuesday.
After trailing the Huskies, 35-31, at the start of the fourth, the Knights scored 18 points to secure the win.
Newman Catholic will play at West Fork on Friday.
West Fork 53, Northwood-Kensett 49: The West Fork boys held off Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday with a 53-49 win over the Vikings.
After falling behind, 31-27, at halftime, the Warhawks outscored the Vikings in the second half, 26-18, to earn its eight win of the year.
Northwood-Kensett will play at Rockford on Friday, and West Fork will host Newman Catholic.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 70, West Hancock 40: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys won their 11th game with a 70-40 win over West Hancock on Tuesday night, thanks in large part to a double-double from one of its senior stars.
Senior Hayden Hutcheson finished with a team-high 14 points and 11 rebounds in the game, while senior Isaac Knutson put up 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
GHV improved to 9-1, while West Hancock fell to 4-9. The Cardinals will host Forest City on Thursday, while the Eagles will play at North Union on Friday.
Wrestling
Mason City 40, Clear Lake 30: The Mason City wrestling team came away with a 40-30 win over Clear Lake on Tuesday.
The night started with a 15-5 major decision by Mason City's Jace Rhodes over Clear Lake's Sam Nelson.
The Lions wound up with four pins on the night, while Mason City had three.
Kaleb Hambly (160), Thomas Gansen (170), and Hayden Reick (182) all won for the Lions by all, while Kale DiMarco (106), Reed Kruger (113), and Tomas Rolon did the same for the Mohawks.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.