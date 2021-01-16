Area roundup: Mason City girls fall to Ankeny Centennial

" I give a lot of credit to West Hancock," Mason City head coach Nick Trask said. "They came ready to play and through us off our game in the first quarter. Once we settled in, we started to play really well as a team. Brandon Shipman dished out 7 assists tonight and Carter Thomas' 15 rebounds were huge performances for us."

The Mohawks, who improved to 5-8 on the season, will host No. 4 ranked Johnston on Tuesday, while West Hancock will host GHV.

Clear Lake 79, St. Edmond 44: The Clear Lake boys team earned a dominant 79-44 win over St. Edmond on Saturday. The Lions beat the Gaels, 79-44, thanks to some big performances on offense.

Junior Carson Toebe led the way for the Lions with 28 points and five 3-pointers on the afternoon. Junior Joe Faber wasn't too far behind, with 22 points and five deep shots of his own. On the boards, senior Andrew Formanek set the tone with 15 points and 18 rebounds.

The 10-1 Lions will play on Tuesday, at Algona.

Newman Catholic 64, Rockford 37: The Newman Catholic boys basketball team won its fourth consecutive game on Saturday, with a 64-37 victory over Rockford.