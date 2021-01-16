Area roundup: Mason City girls fall to Ankeny Centennial

The Mason City girls basketball team pulled within six points of tying the game late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against Ankeny Centennial.
A missed layup with less than two minutes left in the game, proved crucial for the Mohawks, as Mason City fell, 64-50. Junior Jada Williams scored 13 points for Mason City, with six steals and five assists, while freshman Reggi Spotts finished with a team-high 14 points, eight rebounds, and three 3-pointers. Kelsey McDonough put up 11 points.
"We played with great energy and effort against the #6 team in 5A on their home court," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We made some great runs to keep the game close but couldn't get enough crucial stops to get over the hump. Very proud of our players and the progress we are making despite a tough stretch of teams we are playing."
With the loss, the Mohawks are now 2-10 on the season.
The Mohawks will host Class 5A No. 1 Johnston on Tuesday night.
Girls Basketball
Clear Lake 81, St. Edmond 19: The Clear Lake girls walloped St. Edmond, 81-19, to win its third straight and improve to 11-1 on the season. The Lions will play again on Tuesday, at Algona.
West Hancock 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 28: The West Hancock girls beat Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Saturday, 65-28. The Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 26-10 in the first half and 39-18 in the second half.
With the win, the Eagles improved to 11-1, while HDC fell to 4-8. The Bulldogs will play on Tuesday, at Iowa Falls-Alden, and the Eagles will host Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
Osage 55, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53: The Osage girls emerged victorious in overtime on Saturday against GHV, as the Green Devils came out with a 55-53 win.
The halftime score was a 24-24 tie between the Cardinals and Green Devils, and the margin stayed razor thin throughout the second half. At the end of the third, Osage led, 32-31. After GHV put up 15 points in the fourth quarter, the teams ended regulation deadlocked at 46-46. In overtime, Osage scored nine points to eke out the win.
Junior Liz Richardson and senior Morgan Ryerson both scored a team-high 14 points. Richardson finished with a double-double, after also pulling down 10 rebounds. No stats were available for Osage. With the win, Osage boosted its record to 10-1, while GHV fell to 6-6.
Osage's next game is Tuesday at St. Ansgar, and GHV will play at West Hancock.
St. Ansgar 62, Rockford 18: The Class 1A No. 3 St. Ansgar girls basketball team remained perfect as the Saints handled Rockford, 62-18, on Saturday in Rockford.
St. Ansgar extended its consecutive win streak to 11 games with a dominate performance from the start.
The Saints put the game away before halftime, taking a 40-9 lead into the locker room at the break.
After taking a 58-18 lead after three quarters, the Saints held the Warriors scoreless in the final frame.
Senior guard Hali Anderson led the Saints with 18 points, while senior forward Gracie Urbatsch contribute 12 and sophomore Madison Hillman scored 10.
St. Ansgar will put its perfect 11-0 record on the line when the Saints host Charles City at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Boys Basketball
Mason City 68, West Hancock 38: The Mason City boys took down West Hancock on Saturday by 30 points, recovering for as 63-38 victory after a tough first quarter.
Early on, the Eagles had control. After one quarter, West Hancock led the Mohawks, 17-13. But in the second quarter, the Mohawks went on a 14-0 run to take control for good. In the second half, the Mohawks outscored the Eagles, 41-21 to secure the win.
Junior Corey Miner led the Mohawks with 32 points on the night, along with six rebounds. Brandon Shipman and David Willemsen were second on the team with nine points apiece, while Carter Thomas scored eight, to go along with a team-high 15 rebounds. For the Eagles, Cayson Barnes led the way with 11 points.
" I give a lot of credit to West Hancock," Mason City head coach Nick Trask said. "They came ready to play and through us off our game in the first quarter. Once we settled in, we started to play really well as a team. Brandon Shipman dished out 7 assists tonight and Carter Thomas' 15 rebounds were huge performances for us."
The Mohawks, who improved to 5-8 on the season, will host No. 4 ranked Johnston on Tuesday, while West Hancock will host GHV.
Clear Lake 79, St. Edmond 44: The Clear Lake boys team earned a dominant 79-44 win over St. Edmond on Saturday. The Lions beat the Gaels, 79-44, thanks to some big performances on offense.
Junior Carson Toebe led the way for the Lions with 28 points and five 3-pointers on the afternoon. Junior Joe Faber wasn't too far behind, with 22 points and five deep shots of his own. On the boards, senior Andrew Formanek set the tone with 15 points and 18 rebounds.
The 10-1 Lions will play on Tuesday, at Algona.
Newman Catholic 64, Rockford 37: The Newman Catholic boys basketball team won its fourth consecutive game on Saturday, with a 64-37 victory over Rockford.
The Knights opened the game with an 11-6 first quarter lead, and then broke it open with a 20-point offensive eruption in the second. They continued to dominate in the second half, outscoring the Warriors, 33-18, to complete the victory.
Senior Will Bushbaum led the Warriors in both points and rebounds, with 13 and seven, respectively. No stats were available for Newman Catholic. The Knights improved to 7-2 on the season, and will host Northwood-Kensett on Monday night.
5-7 Rockford will host Northwood-Kensett next Friday.
Wrestling
Osage Duals: The Osage wrestling team went 3-2 overall on Saturday at the Osage Duals. The Green Devils beat Clear Lake, 70-6, Humboldt, 58-15, and Independence, 36-34. Osage also lost to Ankeny Centennial, 36-34, and fell to Southeast Polk by a score of 46-25.
Osage sophomore Nicholas Fox, the No. 1 ranked 145 pound wrestler in Class 2A, went 4-1 on the day, his only loss coming against SE Polk wrestler Joel Jesuroga. No. 2 ranked 182 pounder Spencer Mooberry went 5-0 for the Green Devils.
Lake Mills Dual Tournament: The Lake Mills wrestling team went 4-0 on Saturday in its home tournament, the Lake Mills Duals. The Bulldogs beat the Southeast Polk JV, 40-39, in what coach Alex Brandenburg called the team's "weakest effort of the season."
"Our kids wrestled very poorly against SEP," Brandenburg said. "A lackluster effort by some, mixed with several technical mistakes almost spelled disaster."
But after that close call, the Bulldogs rolled to victory the rest of the day. Lake Mills beat North Union, 75-6, took down GHV, 78-6, and finished the day with a 59-24 win over North Butler.
"Today was an eye opener for the team," Brandenburg said. "Hopefully our kids realize they need to give their best effort every time out, as well as get better everyday in practice."
GHV went 0-4 on the day. In addition to the loss to Lake Mills, the Cardinals also lost to North Butler by a score of 59-12, fell to North Union, 54-18, and were crushed by SE Polk JV, 72-12.
Hudson Invitational
The West Hancock wrestling team finished second at the Hudson Wrestling Invite on Saturday, with a team score of 159 points.
Junior Mathew Francis came in first place at 195 pounds for the Eagles, beating Mason Knipp of Columbus Catholic by fall in the championship round. At 220 pounds, senior Cole Kelly finished second after losing to Conner Murty of East Marshall.
Freshman Kellen Smith came in second place for West Hancock at 120 pounds, while Kane Zeuhl came in third at 152.
Don Bosco took the team trophy home with an overall score of 248.5.
Charles City took sixth place with a score of 114. 285 pound junior Chase Crooks took home first place with a win over Don Bosco sophomore Max Ortner in the finals.
Senior Roush Jaeger took second place at 152, while Caden Collins and Ethan Peterson both took third, at 170 and 182, respectively.
Bob Sharp Invitational: The Mason City wrestling team tied for ninth place at the Bob Sharp Invitational on Saturday, as the Mohawks' 62.5 points tied with Oskaloosa, and placed the team one spot back of Lewis Central.
A trio of Mohawks finished with top three finishes, as Kale DiMarco and Jace Rhodes took third place at 106 and 132 pounds for the Mohawks, while Cooper Wiemann also took the bronze, at 138.
MFL MarMac Invitational: The St. Ansgar wrestling team took fifth in the team standings at the MFL MarMac Invite on Saturday, with 107 points.
Three Saints' wrestlers finished in the top three. Freshman Christen Michels took third place at 106, while Lorne Isler and Sage Hulshizer finished second at 170 and 220 pounds, respectively.
Storm Invitational: Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Central Springs finished fourth and fifth, respectively, as the Storm Invitational this past Saturday. The Bulldogs finished with 151 team points, while the Panthers had 128.
The Bulldogs came away with several solid finishes. Jack Showalter took first place at 113 pound for HDC, while 106 pounder Jayson Stevens and 126 pound Tomas Cavazos both placed second. At 152 pounds, Carl Barkema got the win, and Bryan Flores took the gold at 182.
Clayton McDonough was the top finisher at 126 pounds for Central Springs, while fellow Panther Kaden Jacobsen took first at 170.
Cougar Invite: Five local teams competed in the Cougar Invite on Saturday, with Newman Catholic placing highest among them, in fourth place at 123 teams points. Northwood-Kensett finished fifth overall with 117 points, while Riceville took sixth place at 110.
West Fork put up 74.5 to take eight overall, while Rockford scored just 26 points to finish 10th.
No. 1 ranked Kale Petersen of West Fork got the win at 106 pounds, and teammate Rafe Arbegast took the top spot at 113.
Newman Catholic senior Fabian Brandenburg took first place at 145, and Riceville's Lawson Losee won the 152 pound bracket. The Wildcats came away with three total wins, with Drew Fox placing first at 195, and Mitchel Marr taking the 220 pound title. At 285, West Fork's Levi Janssen took the crown.
Friday games
Girls Basketball
West Fork 62, Rockford 19: The West Fork girls basketball team crushed Rockford on Friday night by a 62-19 score. With the first quarter was close, at 12-10, the Warhawks outscored the Warriors over the final three quarters, 50-9.
Junior Emma Muller led the way for Rockford with 13 points, and three 3-pointers, while junior Aryssa Smith had a team-high four rebounds. No stats were available for West Fork.
Rockford played again on Saturday against St. Ansgar, while West Fork will play on Tuesday at Northwood-Kensett.
Riceville 52, Tripoli 24: The Riceville girls basketball team improved its record to 12-2 with a dominant 52-24 win over Tripoli on Friday night. Senior Josie Gansen scored a team-high 14 points for the Wildcats, while senior Brynn Hemann had 10 rebounds.
The Wildcats outscored the Panthers, 33-11 in the first half, and 19-13 in the second half.
Riceville's next game will come on Tuesday, at Waterloo Christian.
Boys Basketball
West Fork 70, Rockford 37: The West Fork boys improved to 6-2 on the season with a 70-37 victory on Friday over the Warriors.
West Fork pulled ahead with a 24-16 halftime lead, and then outscored the Warriors in the second half, 46-21.
Three West Fork players scored in double digits, led by senior Kayden Ames. Ames had a team-high 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, with three 3-pointers. Senior Cail Weaver had 14 points, while Ren Heimer shot a pair of threes and had 10 points on the night. Senior Joe Ingham had eight rebounds in the game, while Jakob Washington had eight assists.
For Rockford, senior Justice Jones led the way with 16 points.
The Warriors played on Saturday against Newman Catholic. The Warhawks next game will come on Friday, also against the Knights.
Tripoli 76, Riceville 40: The Riceville boys lost to Tripoli on Friday night by 36 points, as the Wildcats fell to 4-10 on the season.
No stats were available for Riceville, which also played on Saturday against St. Ansgar. The score was not yet determined at press time.
